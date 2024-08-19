The pair were involved in an altercation following yesterday's Supercars race in Tasmania.

Randle had made on-track contact with Broc Feeney late in the race before approaching the T8 garage to apologise.

He was denied entry to the garage by Dutton who pushed Randle back outside the door after he had walked a short way inside.

The incident has already drawn parallels to the Barry Ryan/Mark Winterbottom shove at Pukekohe two years ago that ended in Ryan being formally reprimanded by Motorsport Australia.

“Motorsport Australia has received correspondence from Tickford regarding a post-race incident in pit lane at this weekend's Supercars event in Tasmania,” said a Motorsport Australia spokesperson.

“We will now work with the relevant parties to determine the next steps and if any further action will be taken.”

