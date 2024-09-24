Queensland export, Sebastian Eskandari has completed his Italian OK-N Junior Championship with a flurry at Lonato, ending the season with a second and first place in the two respective finals.

Remarkably, the youngster missed the first round of the season by being too young at just 10 years of age, however made short form of amassing points towards the Championship.

Overall, he ended the season with a pole position and three top three qualifications, two wins, a pair of seconds and a third among his best performances.

His worst qualifying of the season, ironically, was this past weekend ending the timed session 15th overall, however was able to make short work during the heats to advance his way into a pair of top two positions.

Ultimately, he fell short by 17 points to Italian Cristian Blandino. The dominance of Blandino and Eskandari was such that Sebastian was some 27 points in front of the next placed competitor in the Championship being Cristian Tonalini.

While largely basing himself in Europe, Eskandari has been racing for the Swedish based Tony Kart outfit, Ward Racing.