The BJR line-up is one of the few remaining question marks in what has been a frantic Supercars silly season.

Team owner Brad Jones has publicly said on two occasions that he doesn’t anticipate any change to his four-driver line-up, most recently during the Bathurst 1000.

However there are persistent rumours that changes could be made, particularly with Mark Winterbottom on the market.

There has also been talk of a potential sale of the team to Aaron Hickman with the VAILO founder spotted on the ground at Bathurst.

Ex-Porsche ace Evans made his full-time Supercars debut in the BJR-run SCT Camaro and is one of the drivers in the team with some uncertainty over their future.

Evans is currently not locked in for a sophomore season with BJR, however says he is confident that he’ll be back on the grid with BJR next year.

“[I’m] not necessarily locked in at the moment, but pretty comfortable with where I’m at going into the last two rounds and and pretty confident that I’ll be back on the grid next year at BJR,” he told Speedcafe.

“But until that’s a signed contract, I mean, I guess it’s all speculation.”

Evans currently sits 23rd in the drivers’ standings having faced the difficulties of adjusting to Supercars, along with what has generally been a challenging season for BJR.

He admits he’s had to ‘park the ego’ at times as he looked to get up to speed, although feels genuine progress has been made.

“It’s been a difficult year, there’s no hiding from that,” he said. “Not only trying to learn the Supercars Championship, but everything that it holds within itself.

“Learning this tyre has been probably the biggest thing, but also how to extract performance out of the car and tune it to my liking.

“I certainly feel like there’s progress being made. It’s probably not shown as much as I would have liked it to, but I’ve enjoyed every minute of it, and it’s just been a question of parking the ego for a bit and just trying to come to grips with how to make it work.”

Evans will get to tackle a happy hunting ground this weekend, having secured his 2018 Carrera Cup title on the streets of Surfers Paradise.

This, however, will be his first taste in a Supercar.

“I’m really looking forward to it,” he said. “I mean, I know it’s a track that can bite. It’s pretty hard if you get it wrong. So it’ll be approached with caution.

“But it’s essentially a home race for me, being based here. We’ll just see where we come out in the wash.”