BJR has become a central figure in ongoing silly season speculation, particularly with PremiAir Racing set to swoop on Rich Stanaway.

That has left the four-car BJR outfit as a potential lifeline for Mark Winterbottom.

Team owner Jones, however, denies there will be any change to his line-up of Andre Heimgartner, Macauley Jones, Bryce Fullwood and Jaxon Evans.

“Right now nothing’s changed,” he said at Bathurst. “You know, I’m not expecting any change.”

Jones made similar comments at Symmons Plains back in August, although that was before a number of changes in the driver market.

At that point, Winterbottom was expected to re-sign with Team 18 – only for those negotiations to stall and Team 18 to pounce on Anton De Pasquale.

Winterbottom was rumoured to be in the frame at PremiAir, however the strongest speculation has linked the 2015 series champion to a lifeline at BJR.

BJR has Heimgartner locked for next season in as its spearhead, however there are question marks over the contract situations of Fullwood, Jones and Evans.