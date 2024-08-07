The all-electric off-road series will be on free-to-air TV and online via its digital platform, SBS On Demand.

Content including highlights and features are already available to watch on SBS.

Australia's Molly Taylor leads the series with Veloce Racing co-driver Kevin Hansen.

“We are excited to announce our partnership with SBS, a leader in delivering diverse and high-quality content to Australian audiences,” said Extreme E managing director Ali Russell.

“This new collaboration is crucial for our reach and engagement in Australia, and we hope that our dedicated fanbase across the country enjoys our action-packed motorsport series.”

Ken Shipp, SBS director of sport, hailed the arrival of another motorsport property.

SBS is home to the ProMX Championship, Australian Superbike Championship, SuperSeries, and the Bathurst 6 Hour.

“As Australia's most globally-connected national broadcaster with a longstanding and proud support of Australian motorsports, SBS is the perfect network to broadcast this thrilling, purpose-driven event to Australian audiences and we're proud to bring Extreme E to SBS and SBS on Demand throughout the 2024 season,” said Shipp.

Extreme E continues its season with back-to-back weekends of racing in Italy on September 14-15 and 21-22 for the Island X-Prix.