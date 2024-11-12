The partnership is set to launch next year with trackside branding and consumer activations, fan zones at selected events, complemented by “light-hearted content”.

Next year marks the 90th anniversary of the chocolate bar, and the 75th of the world championship.

It’s understood the deal runs through to the end of 2028.

The intent is to improve the brand’s appeal to the under-30s market which F1 has increasingly begun speaking to following a new stance towards social media.

Owned by Nestle, Kit Kat last market share during the pandemic as it was decided to scale back marketing spend.

That resulted in the appointment of Laurent Freixe as CEO in September.

“Formula 1 is a global phenomenon with a rapidly growing, diverse fanbase, especially among younger audiences,” said Bernard Meunier, Head of Strategic Business Units and Marketing and Sales at Nestlé.

“With its global reach and packed schedule, F1 offers KitKat the perfect platform to remind everyone to make time for a break.

“We’re excited to bring our signature sense of fun to this thrilling sport and to create memorable experiences for fans around the world.”

The relationship with F1 follows the KitKat brand entering esports in 2020. In June, it was announced as the main partner for the Esports World Cup which took place in July.

The announcement of Kit Kat is the latest in a string of new commercial deals for Formula 1.

Last month, a 10-year deal was announced with LVMH, which owns global brands across wines and spirits, fashion, perfumes, watches, and others.

There have also been agreements with Hot Wheels (Mattel) and Lego in recent weeks, further bolstering F1’s growing partner list.