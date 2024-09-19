F1 promises sets will be available from 2025 suitable for all ages, including Duplo for pre-schoolers.

The announcement claimed that “Formula 1 will come alive in Lego brick form through an exciting new product range that will feature the Formula 1 teams, as well as engaging content for fans and families across Lego’s digital platforms and a strong presence at Formula 1 events with fun Fan Zone activations throughout the season.”

It follows a number of teams linking up with the brick-building company to produce their own models; McLaren, Mercedes, Aston Martin, and Ferrari have all had relationships with the brand.

“The Lego brick has ignited a spark of creativity and passion for building in millions of children and adults around the globe,” said F1’s chief commercial officer, Emily Prazer.

“Through this partnership, fans will be able to recreate and reimagine the world of Formula 1, brick by brick, delving deeper into the intricacies of the mechanics and technology behind the sport through play.

“We look forward to bringing the drama and excitement of Formula 1 to the Lego Group’s passionate network of builders and giving our fans another means to enjoy the sport with their friends and family.”

Julia Goldin, chief product and marketing officer of Lego Group, added: “At the Lego Group, we have a proud history of having recreated many F1 cars in Lego brick form in the past, and we believe this new partnership, through Lego play and building, will help bring the spectacle of this sport even closer to all fans.

“It will enable them to celebrate their passion of the sport in more immersive and exciting ways and will see the power of Lego creativity and imagination further enhance the thrill of F1.

“We look forward to unveiling all that this exciting partnership has to offer to both lifelong and new Formula 1 and Lego brand fans alike, at home and on track.”

F1 has been actively working to engage with younger audiences, with increased use and openness on social media but also through broadcast initiatives which has seen alternate commentary offered for kids, by kids.

That’s reflected in the championship’s data, with it claiming more than four million fans from the 8-12 year old range across the United States and Europe, while more than half its TikTok audience is under 25.