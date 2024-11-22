Set to be introduced next year, all 10 teams are set to be recreated in the famed brick system.

Originally announced in September, the deal will stretch across Lego’s products, including its Duplo range.

Further detail has now been revealed with the Lego Speed Champions range to continue with authentic team liveries, slick Pirelli tyres.

There is a Lego Collectibles range (pictured) which will feature all 10 teams in addition to a Formula 1 branded show car and an F1 Academy car.

Among the Duplo range will be a podium, starting grid, and 10 buildable cars and three drivers.

Finally, there will be a Lego City F1 range, which comprises of six different sets and is designed to allow fans to create their of F1 paddock, including garages, trucks, and more.

“We were thrilled to announce recent partnerships with both Lego and Mattel, both of which bring the world of Formula 1 into our fans’ day-to-day lives and extend our brand to new audiences,” F1 boss Stefano Domenicali explained during a Q3 investor call recently.

“The Lego product range will feature all F1 teams, engaging content across Lego digital platforms, and presence at F1 race weekends including a fan zone activation.”

The deal comes after a number of teams have worked with the brick-building company in recent years, with McLaren boasting an Ayrton Senna line in addition to the MCL35M.

F1 has been actively working to engage with younger audiences, with increased use and openness on social media and broadcast initiatives, which have seen alternate commentary offered for kids by kids.

That’s reflected in the championship’s data, with it claiming more than four million fans from the 8-12 year old range across the United States and Europe, while more than half its TikTok audience is under 25.

In addition to the deal with Lego, in October F1 announced a new partnership with Mattel, with a licensing agreement for its Hot Wheels brand.

That relationship has begin with the launch of a general Hot Wheels branded F1 car this year ahead of the “full range” in 2025, which will “feature cars from F1 Teams and include products designed to connect with F1’s growing young audience, as well as items that will appeal to adult collectors.”

Hot Wheels already sports F1 machinery in its range, with the 1967 Lotus 49 released this year.