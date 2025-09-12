The multi-year deal will see Adidas provide team and driver apparel, as well as exclusive clothing collections for fans.

The partnership comes just a year after Mercedes signed its own deal with Adidas, which has placed the brand prominently on the Brackley-based team’s kits and race overalls.

Audi’s agreement is not expected to affect Mercedes’ current arrangement, with it common for competing teams to share apparel suppliers.

“This partnership brings together two iconic brands – the four rings and the three stripes – on a global stage and it represents a bold step forward in our journey to the grid as the Audi F1 Team,” team principal Jonathan Wheatley said.

Audi CEO Gernot Dollner added that the collaboration made perfect sense given the brands’ history in sports.

“Adidas and Audi have decades of collaboration in top-level sports – built on shared values and the desire to inspire through performance,” he said.

“Our partnership in Formula 1 goes far beyond the pursuit of innovation and peak performance: it combines the strengths and visions of two progressive brands.”

Adidas chief executive Bjoern Gulden said the deal signalled a major step in the brand’s F1 ambitions.

“We are very proud to partner with the future Audi F1 team and support their debut into the highest level of competition for the sport,” he said.

“Bringing together the iconic four rings and our three stripes to the 2026 paddock marks an exciting new chapter in motorsport.

“As part of our ongoing commitment to F1, this partnership showcases our focus on collaborating with brands rooted in shared beliefs and innovative perspectives, on and off the track.”

The Audi-Adidas deal is the second major sponsorship Audi has announced for its debut season, following fintech company Revolut being confirmed as the team’s title sponsor in July.

Other teams have also secured new apparel partners ahead of 2026.

Cadillac, which will join the grid next year, has signed Tommy Hilfiger to supply its official kit and fan clothing collections. Williams has replaced Puma with New Era, while Mercedes will continue its existing Adidas arrangement.