The American label, founded in 1985, will supply the team’s official kit, with its logo to feature prominently on the car and technical equipment.

A fan-focused, sport-inspired clothing collection is also in the works, expected to launch in March ahead of the team’s first race.

Founder and principal designer Tommy Hilfiger told Forbes that the timing was perfect to partner with Cadillac.

“I don’t think there is another sport as relevant,” he said.

“It’s more than a sport. It’s a global force. Fashion and motorsports have been part of the culture and relate to luxury for years. It’s an elite sport gaining many international fans.

“These two iconic American brands come together with a colourful history in visual culture. I love racing’s iconic graphics.

“The uniforms are very cool with patches, logos, and team names. It’s rich in design territory.

“We had insight into the Cadillac team’s design direction; it will look incredible across the collections.”

Hilfiger also noted the momentum Formula 1 has built in pop culture, with the brand set to release a collection based on the fictional APXGP team from the upcoming F1: The Movie later this month.

“Drive to Survive lifted it to a new level; the F1: Academy will take it to another, but F1 the Movie is like the stratosphere,” he said.

Cadillac team principal Graeme Lowdon echoed Hilfiger’s enthusiasm, saying the collaboration made immediate sense.

“Tommy has known Formula 1 for a long time,” Lowdon told Forbes. “It’s the pinnacle of motorsport, like Cadillac is for luxury automobiles.

“Cadillac’s brand values are bold, sophisticated, and optimistic. That was a natural fit with the Tommy Hilfiger brand.

“Combining this offers an ambitious, confident outlook. The chemistry, vision, and passion felt right from the start. Racing is about passion and desire to win.”

Tommy Hilfiger has a long storied history in F1, previously sponsoring Ferrari, Lotus and Mercedes, as well as collaborating with Lewis Hamilton.