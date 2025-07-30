The agreement will see Revolut integrated across key operational and commercial areas of the team, including financial processes and fan-facing experiences such as merchandise checkout.

“This is a monumental partnership for Revolut and the future Audi F1 Team,” Revolut CEO Nik Storonsky said. “We’re accelerating towards 100 million customers, and we’ll be bringing them into Formula 1 with unforgettable experiences at a pivotal time for the sport.

“As Revolut continues to challenge the status quo in global finance, the future Audi F1 Team is set to do the same in motorsport.”

Audi’s entry into Formula 1 comes under the new power unit regulations for 2026, with the company establishing a works team through its takeover of Sauber.

The German manufacturer will run its own power unit program out of Germany, marking the first time it has built a Formula 1 engine.

Chassis development and race operations will be managed from Sauber’s long-standing base in Switzerland, while a new technology hub will be operated in the UK.

Audi’s entry represents one of the most significant manufacturer commitments in recent F1 history and follows a multi-year transition process that began with the announcement of its plans in 2022.

In 2025, the team is enjoying its most successful season as an independent outfit since 2018, scoring 43 points so far — including a memorable podium by Nico Hulkenberg in Britain — and currently sits sixth in the constructors’ standings.

Hulkenberg and rookie teammate Gabriel Bortoleto, who both joined the team this season, are contracted to remain for 2026 when the team is officially rebranded under the Audi name.

Team principal Jonathan Wheatley, who joined from Red Bull in 2024, said the partnership with Revolut reflected a shared vision of innovation and ambition.

“With Revolut, we have found a true partner that shares our core ethos of innovation and relentless ambition,” he said. “This is more than a brand fit; it is a strategic alliance engineered to challenge conventions in motorsport.

“From 2026, Revolut’s digital-first solutions will power key areas of our operations while also redefining how fans and communities engage with our team – delivering a seamless and engaging experience on and off the track.”

Audi AG CEO Gernot Dollner said Revolut’s global reach and mindset made it an ideal fit as the company prepares for its first season in the world championship.

“Audi is entering Formula 1 with a clear ambition: to use the platform as a technologically relevant and economically sustainable investment in the future of the Audi brand,” he said. “We firmly believe in the success of our project, which we are approaching with a realistic attitude and a mindset of continuous improvement.

“In Revolut, we have found a partner that shares our ambitions and attitude. Formula 1 is a global stage that offers us the opportunity to reach new target groups together and generate enthusiasm for our products.”

The deal represents one of Revolut’s largest global sponsorship moves to date, underscoring the company’s rapid expansion and its status as one of Europe’s most valuable private technology companies.

Founded in the UK in 2015, Revolut now boasts more than 60 million customers worldwide.