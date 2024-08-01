Wheatley is the sporting director of Red Bull Racing and has played an integral role in the world championship success of both Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen.

However, his future has been in question for some time, with the 57-year-old known to harbour team principal ambitions.

He was flagged as a potential replacement for Christian Horner earlier in the year at the height of the saga that embroiled the squad's incumbent leader.

With that seemingly resolved and Horner entrenched in the team principal position, Wheatley has found an opportunity elsewhere.

That has landed him at Sauber, the operation that will become Audi for 2026, where he will work with recently-appointed ex-Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto.

Sauber has not had a formal team principal since Fred Vasseur left the organisation to replace Binotto at the start of 2023, with then-CEO Andreas Seidl appointing Alessandro Alunni Bravi as ‘team representative'.

“Today, Oracle Red Bull Racing announce the departure of Sporting Director Jonathan Wheatley, as he heads to a new challenge, taking up the role of Team Principal with the Audi F1 Project,” Red Bull Racing announced in a statement.

Horner added: “It has been a long and successful relationship with Jonathan, over 18 years.

“His contribution to six world constructors' titles and seven world drivers' championship, first as team manager and latterly sporting director will forever be a marker in our team history.”

Wheatley will remain with Red Bull Racing throughout the balance of 2024 before serving a period of gardening leave in early 2025. He'll then take up his new position at Sauber.

The squad has signed Nico Hulkenberg for next season though also has a vacant seat.

It had hoped to attract Carlos Sainz though the Spaniard instead opted for Williams. Red Bull junior Liam Lawson has been linked with the drive.

Wheatley is the second high-profile departure from Red Bull Racing in recent moths, with Adrian Newey also heading for the exit at Milton Keynes.