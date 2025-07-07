In doing so, the German shattered the previous record for most races before claiming a maiden podium — more than doubling the 101-race mark set by Carlos Sainz. Hulkenberg’s result also delivered Sauber its first podium since 2012 and lifted the team to sixth in the constructors’ championship.

“I don’t think I can comprehend what we’ve just done,” an emotional Hulkenberg said over team radio on the cool-down lap.

The Sauber driver capitalised on mixed conditions and flawless strategy to deliver a measured and error-free race.

In a chaotic grand prix defined by shifting weather, the 37-year-old executed overtakes, timed pit stops to perfection, and held off late pressure from Lewis Hamilton to seal a long-overdue top-three result.

“I’m ecstatic. This is such a special day for the team and for me personally,” Hulkenberg added post-race.

“That first podium feeling… I cannot put it into words. It was such an intense race with changing conditions all the time, and you always feel like you are right on the edge.”

Hulkenberg said the key moment was the team’s decision to pit for slick tyres in the closing laps, which helped him maintain position and pull clear of Hamilton, whose Ferrari struggled on the slicks as the race transitioned from wet to dry.

“We made the right calls today, especially stopping later for slicks. That decision was crucial and made all the difference,” he said.

“The battle with Lewis in the final stint was really intense. He was closing the gap, but I managed to keep him behind and even pull away a little as the tyres came in.

“I think if it had been a dry race, the day would have looked very different for us, but we made the most of the conditions and took every opportunity.

“It’s been a long time coming. I always knew we had it in us, and I had it in me. What a race coming from virtually last.

“It’s pretty surreal to be honest.”

The result was Hulkenberg’s fourth consecutive points finish and marked the lowest-ever starting position for a podium finisher in Sauber’s 32-year history.

Sauber team principal Jonathan Whatley praised the performance and acknowledged the significance of the moment.

“Nico drove a masterclass today,” he said.

“After 239 Grand Prix starts, Nico delivered the goods. No driver is more deserving of a podium than Nico.”

Hulkenberg’s effort was widely celebrated across the paddock and on social media, with a flood of reactions from drivers and fans alike.

Max Verstappen, who slowed to acknowledge Hulkenberg after the chequered flag, commented “Yessss Nicooo. So happy for you” on Instagram. Esteban Ocon called it a “mega job” and “very well deserved”, while Oscar Piastri and Haas reserve driver Pietro Fittipaldi also added their congratulations.

Piastri, who lost the race win after a controversial penalty, remarked in his post-race interview: “Well done to Nico. I think that’s the highlight of the day.”

Hulkenberg, who debuted in F1 with Williams in 2010, had several podium near-misses over the years — most notably while leading the 2012 Brazilian Grand Prix and running in the top three at Hockenheim in 2019 before crashing out.

Asked post-race about finally putting the podium question to rest, he said: “That thing has been put to bed. I will never have that question again which is the best news of today for me.”

He also praised the support of his family and the Sauber crew, joking that he now had time to properly celebrate.

“It’s always a team effort and today we performed as a team,” Hulkenberg added. “We didn’t make any mistakes, we made all the right calls.

“We have two weeks now to stretch out the celebration. I’ll enjoy a few days of partying and then get prepare for Spa.”

The moment was made sweeter with a video shared online by Hulkenberg’s wife Egle, showing their daughter Noemi celebrating the podium from home, screaming “Yeah daddy!” as the result became official.

With Hulkenberg off the mark, the record for most career starts without a podium now falls to former F1 driver Adrian Sutil, who raced 128 times without finishing in the top three. Among current drivers, Yuki Tsunoda now holds the longest active streak, with 102 Grands Prix and no podium.

Formula 1 returns in three weeks at the Belgian Grand Prix, where Hulkenberg and Sauber will look to continue their strong run of form.