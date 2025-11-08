Racing against adults in the fiercely competitive Senior Rotax category, he has gone from backyard fascination to podium finisher in the UK, Belgium, and Germany — all while keeping his sights firmly on Formula 1.

Veitch’s passion for karting began almost as soon as he could walk.

“When I was about three, I saw the little mini kid karts in the farmer’s market. But I wasn’t old enough. So on my fourth birthday when I was old enough, I had it as my party. And I sort of just loved it from that moment,” he told Speedcafe.

He started with corporate “arrive and drive” karts for several years before stepping into owner-driven karts in 2021.

He progressed to club-level competition in 2022, then moved to national-level racing in 2023, stepping up to faster karts and older competitors.

By 2024, he joined KR Sport, the UK team known for developing future F1 talent, and this year he moved into the senior category, competing internationally against adults.

“Everything I do, I’m always really competitive,” Veitch said when asked what drew him to karting.

That competitiveness has been matched by meticulous preparation.

He trains weekly with a coach in a high-end simulator, complete with a seat angled like an F1 car, force-feedback steering, and realistic pedals.

Alongside that, he works with performance coach Enzo Mucci — who also works with F1 drivers Liam Lawson and Ollie Bearman — reviewing track data, refining racecraft, and preparing for the transition into single-seater cars.

He also follows a physical training program tailored to karting.

“It’s intense, but it’s definitely gotten easier,” he explained.

“I got more used to it because I’ve been doing it for quite a while. So it’s definitely tough, but it’s manageable.”

Recovering from a crash in Belgium during a wet night race in 2024, which broke his hand and forced six weeks out of the car, added further complications to his training.

His father, Paul, recalled the moment of the crash.

“In the adrenaline, you’re not supposed to, but I just ran on to the track,” he said.

“You’re just dealing with what’s happening. Getting to the hospital. And then in the ambulance. He had to have a full spine CT, things like that.

“But then once they confirmed [there was no spinal damage] then it kind of calmed down a bit after that.

“Thinking about it afterwards, when you’re racing at this level, you have to be prepared that they’re potentially going to get hurt.”

Kai added that even during recovery, his focus remained on returning stronger.

“I was definitely thinking about that, but at that exact moment I was relieved, but I wasn’t desperate to get back in because I was still in pain,” he explained.

“But definitely the morning after, I was thinking, I really want to drive today.”

Following his recovery, 2025 brought career-defining moments.

At the prestigious Kartmasters British Grand Prix in August, Veitch faced a technical issue that forced him to start the pre-final from 27th.

He fought his way up to 13th to secure a start in the final and then staged a stunning climb through the field.

On the last lap, he executed a daring three-kart overtake in a narrow 90-degree right-hander to claim third.

“At that moment it felt good, but I was really still just focused on the driving, because there’s still a couple corners left,” Veitch recalled.

“I just covered the corner, sent it, went in extra hard to make sure no one could overtake me. And then I just crossed the line. I relaxed, but I was just in disbelief.”

Celebrating on the podium, he shared the moment with his mechanic.

“Because we drive up the grid as number one, two and three, I celebrated with my mechanic there. And there’s just that moment of ‘what has just happened?’”

Veitch also had the chance to work alongside Australian F1 star Oscar Piastri in a Formula 4 simulator, gaining firsthand insight into the speed, control, and strategic thinking that separates F1 drivers.

“You can really see the difference between either a normal person and an F1 driver, because he’s just aggressive but he’s controlled with it. And he can carry speed you didn’t think he could,” Veitch said, adding that he even managed to beat the McLaren driver in one simulation.

“We did last lap battle, and actually I did come out in front. I benefited, because they made some contact. I then got in front and actually managed to hold him off for a lap. So I actually won it.”

Piastri’s response was understated but encouraging.

“He said well done. But he is, like on camera, he’s very relaxed. He doesn’t get overly excited. But he was like, well done. That’s good.”

Balancing rigorous training, international racing, and school, Veitch relies on online education through Minerva Virtual Academy, which allows him to maintain academic progress while travelling.

His focus on fitness and mental preparation ensures he can handle the physical and cognitive demands of high-level karting.

“Because if I’m physically not struggling, I can make better decisions and race better,” he said.

Looking ahead, Veitch is already preparing for the next step in his career: British F4 in 2026.

He has completed simulator and car testing sessions and continues to refine his skills under the guidance of Mucci and KR Sport.

“I’ll get to do that in a couple of months. But I’ve done lots of hours on the simulator,” he said.

The plan is to take the traditional single-seater ladder to F1, a path that has motivated him from the start.

Veitch’s journey, though only four years into serious competition, reflects a blend of natural talent, structured preparation, and sheer determination.

He cites F1 role models like Daniel Ricciardo and Oscar Piastri but also emphasised the importance of personal grit.

“Yeah. I mean if there wasn’t a final goal, there’d be no motivation really,” he said.

The dream of standing on a F1 podium and hearing the Australian national anthem remains a driving force.

“I can definitely imagine myself up there with that as well,” he added.