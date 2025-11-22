The Brabham BT19, Williams FW07/04, and Red Bull RB7 will take centre stage at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre from Saturday, 29 November, as part of the global exhibition’s stop in Melbourne.

The Brabham BT19, driven by Sir Jack Brabham, made history in 1966 when he became the only driver to win a world championship in a car bearing his own name.

Designed by Ron Tauranac and powered by the Australian-built Repco V8, the car claimed four consecutive wins and secured both drivers’ and constructors’ titles, showcasing Australia’s early engineering excellence in Formula 1.

The Williams FW07/04, which secured Alan Jones’ 1980 drivers’ championship, marked the era when Australian talent helped establish Williams as a dominant force in F1.

Engineered by Patrick Head, the car perfected ground-effect aerodynamics and won both the drivers’ and constructors’ titles. It remains the last time an Australian driver won the F1 drivers’ championship.

Completing the trio is the Red Bull RB7, designed by Adrian Newey and campaigned by Sebastian Vettel and Australian Mark Webber in 2011.

Powered by the Renault RS27 V8 and featuring a blown diffuser, the car delivered Red Bull’s second drivers’ and constructors’ titles, with Webber playing a key role in the team’s 2011 dominance.

The exhibition offers fans a rare opportunity to experience these championship-winning machines up close, alongside interactive displays, simulators, and archive footage from F1’s 75-year history.

It also features other immersive experiences, including a “Pit Wall” cinematic segment and contributions from F1’s greatest teams, drivers, and experts.