This weekend’s season-opening event is poised to welcome a record-breaking crowd for the third successive year after tickets sold out in minutes.

A new grandstand has been constructed at Turn 6 and the capacity of the Albert Park venue has marginally increased over last year.

Capacity is constrained largely by ingress/egress considerations and the desire to provide a positive fan experience.

Featured Videos

The opening of the ANZAC Station near the northwest corner of the venue in 2026 promises to ease access and is expected that this will bring with it another increase in capacity.

Looking to grow the event within current constraints, the Australian Grand Prix Corporation has this year created an all-new fan festival that gets underway today.

Located at Melbourne Park Oval, in the shadows of Rod Laver Arena on the fringes of the CBD, the five-day festival affords those unable to attend the event itself an opportunity to still experience F1.

The initiative has come amid a desire to expand the event.

“We’ve talked about this for a little while now that we think there’s an opportunity to take Albert Park into the city,” Australian GP boss Travis Auld told Speedcafe.

“People who are not able to get to the race for whatever reason don’t necessarily need to miss out on the atmosphere of F1.

“So that might be that you attend the fan festival, it might be that you just see the colour and movement of F1 when you get off a plane at Melbourne Airport.

“All the way into the city, we’ve now got signage and reminders that it’s F1 race weekend.

“We want to help the city embrace the event in the same way that when you come to our event, you’ll see a lot of Melbourne in and around the different precincts.”

The Melbourne GP has often been criticised for a lack of atmosphere away from the venue, a far cry from the way F1 brought Adelaide to a standstill in its previous life.

While there have been efforts made over the year to spark interest in the Melbourne CBD, they’ve been somewhat inconsistent and fallen flat.

That has been put down to the sheer scale of Melbourne, with the grand prix just another event in a city flushed with entertainment options.

The renewed drive to expand the event is part of a broader emphasis in recent years on the F1 experience and comes as interest booms.

Within Albert Park, that has seen the introduction of precincts, each focused on different segments of the crowd.

“We are mindful that as we continue to, as interest in the event continues to grow, that we manage that interest in a way that doesn’t impact the experience,” Auld noted.

“I’m confident we could have sold more tickets to this year’s race, and we haven’t because we want to make sure that those who come along have a really good experience.

“We’ve invested some additional money into some infrastructure within the circuit, so overpasses and pontoon bridges, to help people get around, and there’s other things coming in ‘26 such as a new train station that will help in that regard.

“But we are very protective of the experience, and we won’t let a rush to grow capacity get in the way of that.”

The effort being put in locally to engage and entertain fans with differing interests reflects that of Formula 1 more broadly.

Last month, F1 put on a lavish all-in season launch in London where all 10 teams and 20 drivers were presented both to a live crowd and more than four million viewers online.

It was the first time the sport had ever attempted such an event, and was generally considered a success and a step in the right direction.

“It’s new for everyone, including the drivers and teams,” said Auld, who attended the event at the O2 Arena.

“Given that, it was a pretty extraordinary event.

“It was great. There was an incredible atmosphere.

“So, where do they go with it from here? I don’t know.

“But overall, from a fan perspective, I thought it was a great event.”

The fan experience is increasingly important both to promoters and F1 itself.

Last year, F1 recognised the Singapore Grand Prix for its fan experience, noting its “five entertainment stages around the circuit, innovative wayfinding, and clear branding.”

Singapore was one of a host of awards winners, with categories clearly designed to encourage competition and further raise the bar with promoters.

Abu Dhabi was awarded in part for its post-race fireworks display and organisers in Mexico City for the spectacle it generated surrounding driver presentations that included mariachi bands and local dancers.

Auld’s team was also awarded; the Australian GP is considered the gold standard for its social impact, a program that F1 noted for its local community engagement, accessibility initiatives, and celebration of native culture.

“The entertainment showbiz part of Formula 1 continues to grow, and that’ll be more attractive to some than others,” noted Auld, who was at the F1 75 Live event.

“A lot of sports have been through this before us.

“We’ve been on this journey for a little while, we’ve got a really diverse fan base, and so, like a lot of grands prix, we’ve got concerts on Friday, Saturday, Sunday night this year.

“For the first year, we’ve got an F1 Fan Festival, a free event in the city where you can watch the race, watch each of the race days live.

“I think people are thinking more and more of ways in which they can extend the event, broaden the reach.”