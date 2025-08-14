Horner was removed from his position immediately after last month’s British Grand Prix, ending a 20-year tenure that began before Red Bull’s debut season in 2005.

During that time, he helped deliver six constructors’ championships and eight drivers’ titles shared between Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen.

He was replaced by Racing Bulls boss Laurent Mekies, who stepped up to become chief executive and team principal.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1, Ecclestone said the shock of the exit is still fresh for Horner.

“At the moment, I think it’s still a bit of a shock for him,” Ecclestone said.

“So he will gradually get over this and realise there are other things in the world to do and he’ll get on and do them.”

Ecclestone, who has been close to Horner throughout his career, admitted he has told people inside Red Bull the manner of the dismissal was “a little bit ruthless,” but added the team was determined to act quickly.

“They decided this was what they were going to do and they had to get on and do it,” he said.

Horner had been linked with a potential move to Ferrari earlier this year, but that door closed when the Scuderia confirmed a new multi-year deal for Fred Vasseur at last month’s Hungarian Grand Prix.

Ecclestone believes that unless Horner can replicate a role similar to Toto Wolff’s at Mercedes — combining team management with ownership — the 51-year-old may choose to stay away.

“I don’t know how or where or whether he wants to [come back to F1],” Ecclestone said.

“He probably doesn’t want to because the position he really wanted at Red Bull was to own part of the team. Unless he gets somebody to put the money up to buy a team, I can’t see it happening.”

The former F1 boss’s comments come after McLaren chief executive Zak Brown said he believes the sport is “healthier” without Horner involved.

“I’m happy he’s in the role he’s in,” Brown said. “I like Laurent, and I think that’ll be healthy, and maybe we can get back to focusing on competition on the track.

“While there’s always going to be some political aspects to the sport, I think it’s going to be healthier with Laurent.

“I’m a fan of Laurent. I’ve known him for a long time, and I think it’ll be good to go racing against Laurent.”