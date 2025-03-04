The Cadillac name is set to enter F1 next season after a change of heart by the sport’s commercial rights holders.

Initially, F1 had blocked the entry when known as Andretti, but a rebranding and personnel changes saw the project given the green light last November.

However, while it was announced that the intent was to admit the squad for 2026, that has not yet formally taken place.

It’s understood a new FIA-led due diligence process was triggered by F1’s change of mind, a process that remains ongoing.

“Now, there is the formality that is related to the process that is almost ready,” Domenicali admitted.

“Together with the FIA, there’s to be an update and whenever this will be ready – it should be not too long – there will be an update to formalise what basically is already happening.”

The Cadillac operation has continued working unabated on its entry despite having had its efforts initially rejected last January.

That triggered a tense period that ultimately involved a United States Department of Justine investigation and FBI agents on-site at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The allegation was that by denying Andretti’s entry, F1 had breached antitrust legislation.

There was also a view that the refusal was personal between Liberty Media’s former CEO, Greg Maffei, and Michael Andretti.

Maffei left Liberty Media at the end of last year, while Andretti has also stepped down from his position at the helm of the organisation that carried his name.

In conjunction with that, the project was rebranded Cadillac, in deference to the power unit relationship it has developed with General Motors, and has most latterly been absorbed into the TWG Motorsports group – which also contains Andretti’s interest in the Walkinshaw Andretti United Supercars operation.

“It’s important to clarify that position,” Domenicali began when asked about the initial resistance to the team’s entry.

“We always said that Cadillac is giving and will give an incredible boost to the ecosystem of Formula 1.

“We were referring to other situations that were handled before but now the picture is totally different.

“They are doing everything in order to show how Cadillac is really involved into the sport.”

Work at the Cadillac F1 operation has been ongoing throughout.

It named Graeme Lowdon as team principal late last year after moving into a new Silverstone-based facility that will house the project.

All the while it has been recruiting staff to flesh out its workforce and ween itself off third-party suppliers.

“They will be ready to fight against or together with the other teams for next year,” Domenicali declared.

“And that is the evolution that GM has taken; they want to be a real constructor or a manufacturer that will invest in our sport because they do believe in the technological platform that F1 can provide to their system.

“So very, very happy that now this is on board, moving forward, and looking forward to see them on the track together with the other teams to fight for a great championship.”