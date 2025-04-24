GM Performance has officially received approval from the sport’s governing body to become a power unit supplier.

That will see the Cadillac squad field in-house produced power units from 2029.

Confirmation comes 18 months after General Motors announced its intention to join the grid as a power unit manufacturer.

First announced in November 2023, it revealed a 2028 entry point – a year earlier than the date it is now targeting.

Nonetheless, official approval as a power unit manufacturer is a significant milestone for the project.

Earlier this year, Russ O’Blenes was named CEO of TWG Performance Power Units, the operation that will build powertrains for the Cadillac F1 team.

“With this approval from FIA, we will continue to accelerate our efforts to bring an American-built F1 power unit to the grid,” O’Blenes said.

“Over two years ago, the FIA approved the entry of an eleventh team into the FIA Formula 1 World Championship, guided by my vision to expand the grid and bring new talent and opportunity to our sport,” added FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

“Although the process was at times challenging, the progress we see today affirms the journey has been worthwhile.

“Welcoming GM Performance Power Units LLC. as an approved power unit supplier for the championship starting in 2029 marks another step in the global expansion of Formula 1 and highlights the growing interest from world-class automotive manufacturers like General Motors.

“Their dedication to innovation, sustainability, and competition is fully aligned with the FIA’s vision for the future of our sport.

“It also strengthens our commitment to making motorsport more accessible and inclusive worldwide—welcoming new manufacturers, advancing technology, and connecting with a broader, more diverse fan base.”

General Motors has taken up the naming rights of what was the Andretti Global F1 entry, a project that has since morphed into TWG Motorsport under the control of Dan Towriss but is more commonly known as the Cadillac Formula 1 Team.

Ex-Manor Racing boss Graeme Lowdon will lead the operation as team principal, having been instrumental in the team’s original application.

The FIA approved it for entry in November 2023, but Formula 1 Management subsequently denied entry in part because of concerns about its initial supply of power units.

Rebranding the operation in Cadillac’s image, even if little else has changed behind the scenes, addressed some of the public-facing concerns.

The matter was finally resolved late last year with the rebranded operation being admitted to the grid for 2026, a move generally considered to have cost Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei his job amid pressure from the United States Department of Justice and an investigation into antitrust behaviour.

Cadillac’s F1 engines will be developed in the United States, with a dedicated facility set to be opened in Charlotte next year.

Work is already underway on the project with Cadillac’s initial entry will be powered by Ferrari engines until its own unit is ready.