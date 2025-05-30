Palou is enjoying the form of his life, winning five of the first six IndyCar races this season.

The Spaniard already has three IndyCar titles to his name and a fourth looks likely even with 11 races to go in the season.

A fourth crown would put him alongside legends Mario Andretti, Sébastien Bourdais, and Dario Franchitti; a remarkable feat given he debuted in 2020.

Palou flirted with Formula 1 and in 2022 participated in practice with McLaren at the United States Grand Prix.

He sought an opportunity with McLaren that ultimately wound up with Palou embroiled in a legal battle that remains ongoing with Zak Brown’s team.

Asked ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix about Palou’s prospects as a Formula 1 driver, Sainz lauded the 28-year-old who he said deserved a chance.

“I think someone that is capable of winning the Indy 500, at least he should at some point be given the chance to show what he can do in Formula 1,” said Sainz.

“And if he’s quick enough in Formula 1, then he should be welcomed in Formula 1. I think he got to test the McLaren car a few times.

“I always rated Alex very highly because I was his teammate in cadet and he was very quick in cadet karting.

“But honestly speaking, what he’s doing in America is something really admirable.

“I think to dominate in the way he’s dominating, you have to be very good at what you’re doing.

“Then Formula 1 is a completely different discipline, different world, but I don’t have anything else but respect and admiration for what Alex is doing in Indy.”

Alonso, a two-time Formula 1 champion, said Palou has cemented himself as an IndyCar legend – an admirable achievement in its own right even if he never makes it to F1.

However, he said Palou isn’t missing out on anything by not being at the absolute pinnacle of world motorsport.

“I mean, great for Spain, first of all. Great for him to have the Indy 500 now after winning the series for a few consecutive seasons and now leading the championship as well. So, he’s doing great there,” said Alonso.

“I know that most of the drivers dream about a Formula 1 seat and having a career here. But he had the opportunity in IndyCar and he maximised every single day there. He’s a legend in IndyCar and he will be a legend always in IndyCar.

“So I think he’s not missing Formula 1, and I’m very happy for him because he’s a very, very talented driver.

“We are just following him from here with a lot of respect and as a fan, because I was watching on Sunday the race and just hoping that he would finally make it — and he did it. So, happy for him.”

While there are constant calls for Palou to be given a shot at Formula 1, the driver said his desire to get there has waned.

“[F1] is not calling me anymore. I still follow it. It’s a huge series. It’s amazing. I’m a big fan, but I don’t think they’re having as much fun as I’m having here,” Palou told the Indy Star.

“I don’t see people celebrating with their wives and their kids as much as we do. I don’t see them hanging in the bus lot or having dinner with their mechanics.

“I only enjoy driving and having fun and being with my people, so I think (F1) is the total opposite.

“I don’t want to leave now. Even if they say, ‘No, don’t worry, you can come back in one or two years, what if suddenly everyone is here and I’m never able to catch back up to them?

“And it wasn’t in my mind last year, and it’s not in my mind this year.

“It’s getting less and less and less every day, and with this, it’s like, ‘No, I want to get another [Indy 500 victory].”