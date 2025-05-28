The two drivers experienced the extremes of the Greatest Spectacle in Racing on Sunday: McLaughlin crashing out on the formation lap and Palou scoring a maiden Indy win.

Victory in the crown jewel event adds to the three championships the Spaniard has won since joining the IndyCar Series in 2021.

The Chip Ganassi Racing driver is now charging towards a fourth title with four wins from five starts already this season.

Taking to the stage during the traditional Indy 500 victory celebration banquet, McLaughlin left no doubts as to his admiration for Palou.

“Alex, congratulations, you are the best race driver I’ve ever competed against, and you deserve this more than anyone,” he said.

McLaughlin switched from Supercars to IndyCar in 2021 and counts six-time champion and fellow Kiwi Scott Dixon among his idols.

The Team Penske driver cut a composed figure at the banquet, just over 24 hours after what he described as “the worst day of my life”.

Taking to the stage with a brief video montage playing on the big screen that included his crash, he quipped to host Allen Bestwick: “Can I get a better highlights package next time?”

Not wishing to blame Sunday’s abnormally cold conditions for his mistake, McLaughlin vowed to return stronger for the experience.

“You’ve just got to get on with it. It’s definitely one of the hardest days of my career… I feel bad for everyone else involved,” he said.

“I had a crash earlier in the month and made my guys and girls on the team work harder and they built me a brand-new race car that was just as fast.

“I said to Karly, my wife, ‘I’d rather have crashed 70 laps in than not see the green flag’. That’s the hardest thing for any racer, not being able to have the chance.

“But it doesn’t take away the hard work the team did… I’m just really gutted. We’ll be stronger.

“The best thing about IndyCar is we get to race this week. It’s probably the worst week for anyone except the winner.

“But it’s going to be an amazing week at Detroit. Hopefully we can bounce back really strong.”

McLaughlin also thanked team boss and Indianapolis Motor Speedway owner Roger Penske, who the Kiwi had passionately defending during a controversial race build-up.

“Congratulations on an amazing ‘500,” he said. “That was the best event I’ve ever been a part of. It’s a shame I couldn’t be a part of it more.”