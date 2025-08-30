Lando Norris topped a chaotic Dutch GP FP2, setting a 1:09.890 — just 0.087s ahead of Fernando Alonso, with Oscar Piastri a fraction behind in third.
The session was disrupted by two red flags, with Lance Stroll crashing at Turn 3 and Alex Albon beaching his Williams at Turn 1.
Isack Hadjar stopped on track with a power issue, bringing out a virtual safety car, while Lewis Hamilton spun at Turn 9. Piastri also narrowly avoided a pitlane collision with George Russell, prompting a stewards investigation.
Russell recovered to finish fourth, ahead of Max Verstappen and Hamilton. Ferrari showed improvement, with Charles Leclerc eighth, while Yuki Tsunoda was seventh. Franco Colapinto scored a rare top-ten finish for Alpine in ninth, ahead of Nico Hulkenberg.
FP3 begins at 11:30 a.m. local time Saturday (7:30 p.m. AEST).
|POS.
|NO.
|DRIVER
|TEAM
|TIME / GAP
|LAPS
|1
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|01:09.890
|28
|2
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+0.087s
|20
|3
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+0.089s
|29
|4
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.384s
|25
|5
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|+0.588s
|23
|6
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+0.848s
|22
|7
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull Racing
|+0.905s
|26
|8
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.944s
|23
|9
|43
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+1.067s
|26
|10
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Kick Sauber
|+1.190s
|25
|11
|87
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+1.223s
|26
|12
|12
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+1.295s
|21
|13
|5
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber
|+1.430s
|25
|14
|30
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+1.449s
|25
|15
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+1.471s
|23
|16
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+1.792s
|30
|17
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams
|+1.866s
|16
|18
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+2.085s
|7
|19
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+2.232s
|28
|20
|6
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|1
