Lando Norris topped a chaotic Dutch GP FP2, setting a 1:09.890 — just 0.087s ahead of Fernando Alonso, with Oscar Piastri a fraction behind in third.

The session was disrupted by two red flags, with Lance Stroll crashing at Turn 3 and Alex Albon beaching his Williams at Turn 1.

Isack Hadjar stopped on track with a power issue, bringing out a virtual safety car, while Lewis Hamilton spun at Turn 9. Piastri also narrowly avoided a pitlane collision with George Russell, prompting a stewards investigation.

Russell recovered to finish fourth, ahead of Max Verstappen and Hamilton. Ferrari showed improvement, with Charles Leclerc eighth, while Yuki Tsunoda was seventh. Franco Colapinto scored a rare top-ten finish for Alpine in ninth, ahead of Nico Hulkenberg.

FP3 begins at 11:30 a.m. local time Saturday (7:30 p.m. AEST).