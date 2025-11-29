Aston Martin confirmed the restructure ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix, with Newey set to take over as team principal next year as Andy Cowell becomes Chief Strategy Officer.

The shift formalises what Alonso suggested had already been a natural progression inside the outfit.

“It is good news,” Alonso said.

“He was managing the technical development of the car, but also the team and taking care of the areas we needed to reinforce, so internally, he was doing a lot of the management, and Andy was doing a lot of the management on the engine side and engine integration to the chassis.”

Alonso explained that the transition appeared inevitable as the team prepares its Honda-powered 2026 package.

“So maybe it was a normal logical step, so in 2026, we have the two best people, one doing the chassis and one doing the engine integration,” he added.

“We have a very strong leader with Lawrence, so between the three of them, we are in good hands.”

The two-time champion emphasised that Newey’s intensely performance-driven mindset will now influence every corner of the organisation.

“With Adrian, there is only one style, which is performance; there is no other work,” Alonso explained.

“There is just the unlimited search for performance and perfection.

“He is a great competitor, a great leader, so the whole team, and it is not that we are not into the performance direction now, it will become even more extreme.”

Alonso also pointed to the value Newey and Cowell bring to a team that has expanded rapidly in recent years.

“We cannot forget this team is still very new,” he said.

“The team grew up quickly in the last two or three years, so a lot of our employees are new to the sport, and these young, energetic people need the guidance of Adrian and these great leaders to teach them how to succeed in Formula 1.

“We have two of the most successful individuals ever in the sport, Andy Cowell and Adrian Newey.”

He described the leadership change as “a logical change” and noted Newey’s experience at championship-winning outfits will be crucial.

“It’s great news for the team to have Adrian, with all his expertise and knowledge about everything that a team should need to compete at the highest level,” he said.

“I think [Newey] has all the skills, to be honest, to make a fast car. The role of Team Principal is a bit different nowadays and you have to deal with other things – media, commitments, sponsors.

“I hope Adrian doesn’t have to do all of those and can concentrate on the more important stuff.

“He knows how to operate a team and how everyone should focus in one direction, so he’s a great leader and I’m happy with this announcement.”

Lance Stroll echoed Alonso’s enthusiasm, highlighting the impact Newey has already had since joining Aston Martin as managing technical partner.

“I think it’s great for the team,” Stroll said. “He’s been managing a lot of things back at the factory for the last few months since he joined.

“To have him in that position is positive for the whole team. I think he’s going to be around this weekend too so it’s all good.”

The Canadian also stressed how deeply involved Newey has become across the organisation.

“I know he’s much more than just an aerodynamicist or a car designer,” Stroll added.

“Of course, his main priority is the car and he’s completely on top of it. It’s his project, his baby.

“He’s also heavily involved in managing the people and the culture of the team and extracting the most out of everyone in every position in the whole company.

“He’s working in many different avenues.”

Aston Martin currently sits eighth in the 2025 constructors’ standings.