After a seven-month investigation, the governing body confirmed every team stayed within the $135 million limit, praising their “good faith and co-operation” during the process.

Aston Martin’s infraction, which the team admitted last week and was described as “of a very minor nature” and caused by “unpredictable circumstances outside the control of the F1 team,” was resolved through an Accepted Breach Agreement on September 29, 2025.

“No financial penalties were levied to AMR due to these exceptional and unpredictable circumstances and the Cost Cap Administration confirm that there is no accusation or evidence that AMR has sought or obtained any undue advantage as a result of the breach,” the FIA said.

The issue stemmed from Aston Martin missing a documentation deadline when its auditor was unable to sign off financial statements in time, with the signature arriving two weeks late.

The team’s paperwork was otherwise in full compliance, leading the FIA to consider the breach purely procedural.

It’s the first time since Renault and Honda in 2023 that a team has entered an Accepted Breach Agreement, though Aston Martin escaped any sporting or financial penalty beyond covering administrative costs.

The FIA said the process was “particularly time consuming” due to the complexity of the regulations and detailed assessments across both teams and power unit manufacturers.

The outcome also ends speculation that another outfit had significantly exceeded the $135 million limit, confirming that all other teams fully complied with the financial regulations