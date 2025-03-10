The 2025 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne promises to be one of the most open and competitive starts to a season in years.

After three days of testing, as many as six teams are in the frame as potential race winners, though McLaren tops that list.

The field is close, however, and last year’s constructors’ championship winner is not expected to have it all its own way.

Featured Videos

That, combined with an increased risk of rain for the race, could spring a surprise winner.

And there’s a lot to watch for this weekend, with only McLaren and Aston Martin maintaining the same driver pairing from last year.

Liam Lawson is set to make his Red Bull debut alongside Max Verstappen this weekend, while Lewis Hamilton will start his first race for Ferrari.

Lawson aside, there are five other rookie drivers with Jack Doohan (Alpine), Oliver Bearman (Haas), Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes), Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls), and Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) joining the fight.

Doohan and Bearman have F1 race experience but the three others are brand new to the top flight of world motorsport.

F1 track action begins on Friday, a day after Supercars and Porsche Carrera Cup Australia head out to kick off the event.

The Australian Grand Prix will be broadcast on both free-to-air and subscription television and streaming services in Australia, with full details below.

What is the weather for the Australian Grand Prix?

A cloudy start to the event is predicted with temperatures in the low 20s, but rising into Friday and increasing again into Saturday.

As they do, the threat of rain increases, with a 40 percent chance of showers on Saturday increasing to 70 percent on Sunday.

While rain is not expected during the day on Saturday, forecasts see the chance increasing from noon on Sunday in Melbourne.

How to watch the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix

Fans can catch the action live on television on Fox Sports 506 with free-to-air coverage courtesy of Network 10. Thursday’s coverage of Supercars is exclusive to Fox Sports.

Thursday, March 13

Fox Sports Channel 506, Kayo Sports (streaming)

Friday, March 14

Practice 1: 12:30

Fox Sports Channel 506, Kayo Sports (streaming), Network 10, 10Play (streaming)

Practice 2: 16:00

Fox Sports Channel 506, Kayo Sports (streaming), Network 10, 10Play (streaming)

Saturday, March 15

Practice 3: 12:30

Fox Sports Channel 506, Kayo Sports (streaming), Network 10, 10Play (streaming)

Qualifying: 16:00

Fox Sports Channel 506, Kayo Sports (streaming), Network 10, 10Play (streaming)

Sunday, March 16

Race: 15:00

Fox Sports Channel 506, Kayo Sports (streaming), Network 10, 10Play (streaming)

Can I livestream the Australian Grand Prix?

The Australian Grand Prix will be broadcast live on 10 Play in addition to Foxtel’s subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo.

When is the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix

The Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix at Melbourne’s Albert Park takes place across March 13-16. Formula 1 cars will be on track from Friday, March 14 with support classes practicing and racing on Thursday, March 13.

What support classes are at the Australian Grand Prix

The four support categories at the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix are the FIA Formula 2 Championship, FIA Formula 3 Championship, Repco Supercars Championship, and Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia Championship.

Who are the Australians racing in Formula 2 and Formula 3?

There are no Australians competing in F2 this year after Christian Mansell’s late withdrawal due to personal reasons. James Wharton will fly the flag for Australia in F3 with ART Grand Prix. There is also one New Zealander competing in F3 for Rodin Motorsport, Louis Sharp.

Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix schedule

Thursday, March 13 Local time (AEDT) Porsche Carrera Cup Practice 10:10 – 10:40 Supercars Championship Practice 1 11:05 – 11:35 Porsche Carrera Cup Qualifying 12:30 – 13:00 Supercars Championship Practice 2 13:25 – 13:55 Supercars Championship Qualifying Part 1 (Race 4) 15:25 – 15:40 Supercars Championship Qualifying Part 2 (Race 5) 15:50 – 16:05 Porsche Carrera Cup Race 1 (15 Laps or 30 Mins) 16:50 – 17:25 Supercars Championship Race 4 (19 Laps or 40 Mins) 17:45 – 18:30

Friday, March 14 FIA Formula 3 Practice 08:50 – 09:35 FIA Formula 2 Practice 10:00 – 10:45 Formula 1 Practice 1 12:30 – 13:30 FIA Formula 3 Qualifying 14:00 – 14:30 Supercars Championship Race 5 (19 Laps or 40 Mins) 14:45 – 15:30 Formula 1 Practice 2 16:00 – 17:00 FIA Formula 2 Qualifying 17:30 – 18:00 Porsche Carrera Cup Race 2 (15 Laps or 30 Mins) 18:25 – 19:00

Saturday, March 15 Supercars Championship Qualifying – Part 3 (Race 6) 09:05 – 09:15 Supercars Championship Qualifying – Part 4 (Race 7) 09:25 – 09:35 FIA Formula 3 Sprint Race (20 Laps or 40 Mins +1 Lap) 11:15 – 12:00 Formula 1 Practice 3 12:30 – 13:30 FIA Formula 2 Sprint Race (23 Laps or 45 Mins +1 Lap) 14:15 – 15:05 Formula 1 Qualifying 16:00 – 17:00 Formula 1 Press Conference 17:00 – 18:00 Supercars Championship Race 6 (19 Laps or 40 Mins) 17:35 – 18:20 Porsche Carrera Cup Race 3 (30 Mins) 18:35 – 19:10

Sunday, March 16 FIA Formula 3 Feature Race (23 Laps or 45 Mins +1 Lap) 09:00 – 09:50 Supercars Championship Race 7 (14 Laps or 30 Mins) 10:20 – 10:55 FIA Formula 2 Feature Race (33 Laps or 60 Mins +1 Lap) 11:30 – 12:35 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix (58 Laps or 120 Mins) 15:00 – 17:00

Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix entry list