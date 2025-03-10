Set to begin on Thursday, this year’s Melbourne F1 event kicks off the 2025 season.

Cars hit track for the first time on Friday with Thursday, opening day of the four-day event, given over to local support categories, headlined by Supercars.

Current forecasts predict cool but dry conditions to start proceedings, with an expected top of 23.

Featured Videos

Things will warm and brighten up on Friday, with a top of 29 on the cards as F1 heads out on track for the first time.

The warmer conditions are expected to remain on Saturday, though there is a 40 percent chance of showers according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

That is largely expected overnight and, while potentially making the Albert Park circuit greasy, forecasts suggest it should not otherwise interrupt proceedings for the first F1 qualifying session of the year.

However, the threat of rain during the day is real moving into Sunday.

Temperatures are expected to fall slightly while the chance of any rain in Melbourne increases to 70 percent, with estimates of up to eight millimetres over the day.

That is predicted to hit Melbourne in the afternoon, with the chance increasing from noon.

The Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix begins at 15:00 local time and could, therefore, be the only wet running of the weekend.

The Melbourne F1 event features a traditional format, with three practice sessions feeding into qualifying at then the race.

Opening practice begins at 12:30 local time on Friday with a second hour of running from 16:00.

Timings are the same for Saturday with Free Practice 3 at 12:30 ahead of Qualifying at 16:00.

Formula 2 and Formula 3 again form part of the support program, each with two races across the weekend, while Supercars boasts four.

Fans will this year be treated to more racing action too, with Supercars’ third race extended by four laps over last year.

In addition to the event in Albert Park, fans will also be able to experience a free fan festival at Melbourne Park Oval throughout the weekend, with Oscar Piastri and Jack Doohan scheduled to attend on Wednesday.