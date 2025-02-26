Organisers of the Australian Grand Prix have confirmed fans will once again be allowed on the Albert Park circuit following the conclusion of the feature event.

It comes after fans were prohibited from entering the race track last year after event organisers were found in breach of the International Sporting Code in 2023.

Then, a handful of spectators scaled fences and made their way beyond barriers while cars were on track.

Stewards investigated the matter and referred the Australian Grand Prix Corporation to the World Motor Sport Council, where a post-event report was presented.

Finally resolved, it has seen the Australian Grand Prix Corporation handed a €120,000 (AUD $200,000) fine.

That compares with a €500,000 (AUD $830,000) fine for organisers of the United States Grand Prix, where spectators also invaded the circuit while cars were still on track.

For last year’s event, fencing and security measures were stepped up.

That is set to remain in place for the 2025 event, with the addition of 10 access gates specifically designed to allow fans quick and easy access onto the track following the conclusion of the race.

The finale of the 2023 race was a protracted affair with a series of red flags and restarts delaying the chequered flag.

A late stoppage was required after Kevin Magnussen found the wall at Turn 2, littering the circuit with debris, with the race taking a starting restart on Lap 57 of 58.

Carnage then ensued at the opening corner, accounting for both Alpines, while Fernando Alonso was tipped into a spin by Carlos Sainz.

That triggered another stoppage before cars were released from pit lane behind the Safety Car at the start of the final lap.

As that was unfolding, a number of spectators found there way onto the race track.

“A large group of spectators managed to break the security lines and accessed the track while the race was still ongoing,” stewards noted after the 2023 Australian GP.

Some of those were able to reach Nico Hulkenberg’s stricken Haas which “still had its light flashing red (i.e. the car was in an unsafe condition with possible electrical discharge).”

As a result, Stewards deemed Australian GP organisers were in breach of Article 12.2.1.h of the International Sporting Code, which states “Any unsafe act or failure to take reasonable measures, thus resulting in an unsafe situation.”

The Australian Grand Prix is one of 15 events, which includes Miami, Spain, Britain, Singapore, and Sao Paulo, where fans are permitted on track following the conclusion of the race.

This year’s Australian Grand Prix opens the F1 season on March 13-16.