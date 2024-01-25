The move comes on the back of the ongoing investigation by the FIA following several ticket holders breaching safety barriers before the conclusion of last year's event.

In 2023, some spectators climbed onto debris fencing while cars were still at racing speed.

Organisers were summoned to front the event stewards' post-race, where they were found in breach of the FIA's International Sporting Code.

It was also mandated that a report be prepared and submitted to the FIA detailing how the breach occurred and remediation action that will be taken in future.

“The Australian Grand Prix Corporation advises that given the ongoing FIA investigation into the early track breach at the conclusion of the 2023 event, there will be no track access for patrons following the Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix 2024,” the AGPC announced via a short statement.

“Decisions regarding patron access to the track at the conclusion of future races will be made at a later date.”

The end of last year's Australian Grand Prix was confused by multiple red flags.

A lengthy delay precipitated the final restart, which saw cars circulate behind the Safety Car.

During that period, a handful of ticket holders began to breach security lines.

Melbourne was not the only event caught out last year, with organisers of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix also found in breach of the ISC.

According to the stewards in Interlagos that weekend, a “large group of spectators managed to break the security lines and accessed the run-off area at Turn 1 while the race was finishing and cars were still on track.”

The outcome of that was cut and paste of that dished out to the Australian Grand Prix; referral to the World Motor Sport Council for further investigation and the submission of a report detailing the incident.

Meanwhile, in Azerbaijan, the FIA itself was in hot water after photographers were allowed into the pit lane ahead of the race's conclusion as Esteban Ocon steamed into the pit lane to serve his final stop.

There is no blanket approach to whether fans are allowed to enter the track post-race, with some events embracing the practice and others not.

The Italian and British Grands Prix welcome spectators to celebrate under or in front of the podium, as was the case previously in Melbourne.

This year's Australian Grand Prix takes place from March 21-24 with F1 supported by Formula 2, Formula 3, Supercars, and Porsche Carrera Cup Australia.