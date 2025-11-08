The announcement was made on Friday at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, with the team highlighting the “continuation of the multi-year agreement” first signed in January.

The confirmation completes Alpine’s driver line-up for the new regulation era, which begins next season.

Colapinto joined Alpine earlier this year after being released by Williams, making his race debut at Imola in May as a mid-season replacement for Jack Doohan.

Like his predecessor, the 22-year-old has yet to score a point, in contrast to Gasly’s 20-point tally — 13 of which have come since Colapinto joined the team.

As he did during his brief stint at Williams, Colapinto has shown flashes of speed and potential but struggled for consistency. He has outqualified Gasly on five occasions — four on merit — but has also been involved in two race-ending crashes.

In recent rounds, however, he has closed the gap to his teammate, finishing within four seconds of the Frenchman in each of the past five races.

Alpine executive advisor Flavio Briatore praised the decision as a long-term investment in the young driver’s development.

“I’ve been following Franco’s progress throughout his time in Formula 1 and I have always believed that he has the right attributes and potential to be a top driver who can grow with the team,” Briatore said.

“Our decision to continue together for 2026 is a clear indication of our commitment and strong support for Franco as he develops as a race driver.”

Briatore added that despite a challenging year for the Enstone outfit, both Colapinto and Gasly have been key to keeping the team on course for improvement.

“It has been a tough year for the whole team, and it hasn’t been the easiest scenario to perform in. However, both Franco and Pierre have done their best to help put the team in the best possible position for next season.

“With the line-up of Pierre and Franco, we have a good blend of experience, speed and talent that will help drive the team forward and hopefully give our fans something to cheer and shout about next season.”

For Colapinto, the announcement marks another milestone in a rapid rise through the ranks — and one that carries added emotional weight racing in front of South American fans this weekend.

“I am very grateful to Flavio and the entire team for their belief in me to help drive the team forwards in the future,” he said.

“Ever since I made my Formula 1 debut, I knew, given the circumstances at play, it would be a huge challenge to keep my place in this sport.

“It has been a long and tough road, and I am very proud for the opportunity to drive with this team again in 2026, alongside Pierre, who has been a great teammate and will undoubtedly be someone I can continue to learn from.”

Alpine’s confirmation also ends speculation linking reserve driver Paul Aron to the seat, while further adding doubt to Doohan’s F1 future.

Aron had been under consideration after showing strong performances in testing, but the team ultimately opted for stability as it looks to rebound under the new 2026 regulations.

Doohan, meanwhile, was ruled out of contention back in September after Briatore stated the seat for 2026 was between Aron and Colapinto.

The Australian was recently spotted in Japan, fuelling speculation he could switch to the Super Formula series, with no clear path for an F1 return.