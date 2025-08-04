While a contract extension is yet to be formally announced, the Mercedes team principal made it clear Russell remains central to the Silver Arrows’ plans heading into the next rules era.

“Definitely, he’s staying,” Wolff said following Russell’s podium finish at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

“The team is strong. He has shown it today again.”

Russell has emerged as Mercedes’ team leader in 2025 following Lewis Hamilton’s departure to Ferrari and the arrival of teenage rookie Kimi Antonelli.

In a transitional season for the Brackley-based squad, the 27-year-old has delivered consistently strong results — including victory in Canada and five further podium finishes — marking the best start to a campaign in his F1 career.

His latest performance in Hungary, where he overtook pole-sitter Charles Leclerc late in the race to secure third, further strengthened his position in the team.

Wolff praised Russell’s track record since joining the Mercedes junior programme and said the team had never wavered in its belief in him.

“Well, George has always had good cards, because he has delivered since 2018,” Wolff said.

“There wasn’t a season he wasn’t there, and nothing changed that in our thinking for next year.

“So, just because you don’t talk outside doesn’t mean that things are progressing in you relationship internally, and when it comes to contract, let’s see. We will come out and say what kind of term we’ve put forward.”

Russell, meanwhile, has remained relaxed throughout the negotiations, stating before the Hungarian Grand Prix that there was no urgency from either side to finalise the new deal.

“I’ve waited so long, and I think now I want to get through this weekend,” he said.

“I want to go on a holiday next week and enjoy the break, and there is no time pressure my side.

“There is no time pressure from the team’s side. So whenever we come to an agreement, we’ll get it done, but it’s got to be right both ways.”

His comments came amid speculation linking reigning world champion Max Verstappen to Mercedes for 2026.

Wolff had previously admitted to holding discussions with Verstappen earlier in the year as the team explored its options for the next technical cycle.

However, Verstappen put the rumours to rest in Hungary, issuing his clearest public commitment yet to Red Bull.

“I’m discussing with the team already the plans, the things that we want to change next year so that means I’m also staying with the team for next year,” Verstappen said.

“I think it’s time to basically stop all the rumours, and for me it’s always been quite clear that I was staying anyway.”

Russell currently sits fourth in the drivers’ championship on 172 points, just 15 behind Verstappen in third.