Speaking at the Singapore Grand Prix, Red Bull’s motorsport advisor said Dunne’s availability had caught his attention, describing the 19-year-old as a natural fit for the Red Bull system.

“Alex Dunne is a very fast, aggressive young driver,” Marko told BBC Sport.

“He’s a good fit for Red Bull. Now that he’s available, he’s someone we’ll definitely be talking to.”

Marko added that while Dunne still has areas to improve, his raw pace and attacking style are what Red Bull typically seeks in its juniors.

“He’s very aggressive, fast and has good car control,” Marko said.

“He’s making lots of mistakes as well, at the moment. But he’s very like a Red Bull driver.”

Dunne’s future became the subject of speculation after McLaren announced on Thursday that he had left its driver development programme.

The team said it had been “a pleasure to work with Alex” and wished him well for the future.

The Irishman joined McLaren in 2024 and has impressed in his rookie Formula 2 campaign with Rodin Motorsport, taking feature race victories in Bahrain and Imola.

He also made history earlier this year when he became the first Irish driver in 22 years to take part in a Formula 1 weekend, driving in free practice at the Austrian and Italian Grands Prix.

In a statement on social media, Dunne confirmed the split was mutual and thanked McLaren for its support.

“From today I’ve mutually decided to part ways with the McLaren driver development programme,” he wrote.

“To have my first opportunity to drive an F1 car followed by two FP1 sessions is something I’ll always hold very close to my heart.”

McLaren’s current line-up of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris is locked in until at least the end of 2026, limiting Dunne’s prospects of an F1 graduation with the team.

His departure follows a similar path to Gabriel Bortoleto, who left McLaren last year to pursue an opportunity elsewhere.

If Dunne joins Red Bull’s junior ranks, he is expected to remain in F2 next season, with the potential for a future step up to Racing Bulls.

That team’s 2026 line-up remains uncertain, with Isack Hadjar expected to replace Yuki Tsunoda at the senior Red Bull team, leaving both Tsunoda and Liam Lawson’s future unresolved. Arvid Lindblad is also expected to move into F1 with the Faenza-based squad.