Dunne was part of McLaren’s driver development program, joining in 2024 as a Formula 3 driver.

He finished 14th in his maiden Formula 3 campaign with MP Motorsport, taking two podiums before stepping up to Formula 2 with Rodin Motorsport in 2025.

To date, Dunne has two Formula 2 wins at Bahrain and Imola and seven podiums in total with four races remaining across Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

Under the rookie testing regulations, McLaren fielded Dunne in free practice at Austria and Italy.

In a brief statement on the eve of the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix, McLaren confirmed the split.

“McLaren Racing has ended its contract with McLaren driver development program member Alex Dunne,” a McLaren statement read.

“It has been a pleasure to work with Alex over the last year and to contribute to his growth as a driver. We wish Alex all the best for his career going forward.”

Dunne issued a statement, labelling the split amicable.

“From today I’ve mutually decided to part ways with the McLaren driver development program,” said Dunne.

“I’d like to thank every individual at McLaren that has helped me develop and improve as a driver.

“To have my first opportunity to drive an F1 car followed by two FP1 sessions is something I’ll always hold very close to my heart, I wish them all the best for the future.

“Thank you Papaya family.

“Still two important rounds left to focus on this year, very excited for what’s to come.”

According to reports on the eve of the Marina Bay race, McLaren is said to have offered Dunne a contract extension that he decided not to accept.

A graduation to Formula 1 with McLaren is unlikely to come any time soon with Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris locked into long-term deals.

Dunne would not be the first driver to split with McLaren to further his Formula 1 ambitions. Last year, Gabriel Bortoleto left the McLaren fold to take an opportunity at Sauber alongside Nico Hulkenberg.

Dunne’s exit from the McLaren program has prompted suggestions that the Irishman may land at Red Bull. There are, however, conflicting reports. Motorsport.com has suggested the rumours are premature while the BBC has indicated a deal is imminent.

In any case, it’s expected Dunne will not race in Formula 1 next year. Rather, he would spend another season in Formula 2.

In a surprise move, Red Bull offered a statement on Dunne.

“Alex is a talented driver and will be of interest to many in the paddock but Red Bull will only comment on drivers who are signed to the Red Bull program,” a Red Bull spokesperson said.

Red Bull’s line-up consists of Max Verstappen and Yuki Tsunoda with Liam Lawson and Isack Hadjar at the sister Racing Bulls team.

Arvid Lindblad is still thought to be a contender for a graduation to Formula 1 at Racing Bulls, while Hadjar is in the frame to replace Tsunoda at Red Bull.

Dunne became the first Irishman in 22 years, since Eddie Irvine, to participate in a Formula 1 grand prix with his free practice cameo.