Norris had originally extended his lead to 30 points over teammate Oscar Piastri and 42 over Max Verstappen with second place in Las Vegas, but both McLarens were later removed from the results for excessive skid-block wear.

That ruling resets the standings to 390 points for Norris and 366 for both Piastri and Verstappen, restoring the Australian’s lost points and pulling Verstappen firmly back into contention.

Even with that setback, the maths strongly favour the leading McLaren driver. With 58 points remaining across Qatar and Abu Dhabi — including one Sprint this weekend — Norris can clinch the championship on Sunday night at Lusail if he ends the grand prix more than 25 points clear of both rivals.

As the sprint offers only eight points, he cannot secure the title on Saturday, but the grand prix provides the decisive opening.

The baseline is simple: Norris becomes world champion if he outscores Piastri and Verstappen by two points across the Qatar weekend.

A victory in the grand prix guarantees it. Any finishing order that leaves him outside their reach by more than 25 points after Sunday will deliver McLaren’s first drivers’ crown since Lewis Hamilton in 2008.

Piastri and Verstappen each face steep but meaningful chances. Should Piastri overturn the deficit, he would become Australia’s first world champion since 1980.

Verstappen, level on points with the Australian and in formidable late-season form, is chasing his fifth world title — a feat achieved by only three drivers — and would be just the second in history to claim five in a row after Michael Schumacher.

The Dutchman’s momentum remains a key threat.

Verstappen has scored 179 points in the eight races since the mid-season break, well clear of Norris’s 115 and Piastri’s 82, and his Las Vegas win earned praise from Red Bull boss Laurent Mekies, who called it “another masterclass from Max” and added: “When he needed to push, he was able to bring more to the table.”

History may also favour him. The last driver to overturn a deficit of 24 points or more with two races remaining was fellow Red Bull champion Sebastian Vettel in 2010, who was 25 down with two rounds to go and, like Verstappen this season, had never led the standings until the final weekend.

Norris, however, remained composed.

“It’s frustrating to lose so many points,” he said in McLaren’s post-race statement, but emphasised that “full focus switches to Qatar.”

Before the disqualification came to light, he had already signalled he was approaching Qatar as usual, saying: “I treat it the same… My goal is to win both races to the end of the season, and the sprint as well.”

The championship is still Norris’s to close out, but the rivals behind him — one chasing history, one chasing a nation’s first champion in 45 years — ensure the fight remains alive.