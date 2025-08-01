Lando Norris led a McLaren one-two in Hungarian GP FP1, topping the session with a 1:16.052 — just 0.019s clear of teammate Oscar Piastri.

The pair were in a league of their own, with Charles Leclerc the only other driver within half a second. Piastri went purple in Sector 1 but couldn’t match Norris across the lap, also running wide into the gravel late on.

Isack Hadjar impressed for Racing Bulls with P4 and logged the most laps (31), while Lewis Hamilton had an up-and-down session for Ferrari, finishing sixth after complaining of handling issues and running wide at Turn 6.

Oliver Bearman slotted into seventh ahead of the Mercedes duo of Kimi Antonelli and George Russell, as the team reverted to an older rear wing after recent struggles.

Max Verstappen was ninth for Red Bull, with Lance Stroll rounding out the top ten. Felipe Drugovich, standing in for the injured Fernando Alonso, finished 16th.

Sauber had a nightmare session — Paul Aron stopped on track with a power issue, while Gabriel Bortoleto also retired early with a separate problem.

FP2 gets underway at 5 p.m. local time (1 a.m. AEST).