Fans have become familiar with the Monaco Grand Prix and the Indianapolis 500 being held on the same weekend.

Adding to the NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 to the coat tails has made something of an informal motorsport triple crown that weekend, sometimes referred to as ‘Motorsport Christmas’.

This year, Monaco got through its race before Indianapolis began in earnest in the hours afterwards.

The 2026 Formula 1 calendar will see the Canadian Grand Prix go head-to-head with the Indianapolis 500.

It’s expected there will be a direct clash with IndyCar’s crown jewel event mid-race when the Formula 1 grand prix begins.

Weather permitting, the Indianapolis 500 is expected to start at 12:45pm local time next year and typically runs for three hours. The Canadian Grand Prix will likely start at 2pm local time.

That has left motorsport fans, and even drivers, frustrated.

“Congrats to F1 who single-handedly ruined motorsport Christmas,” Team Penske driver Scott McLaughlin wrote on X.

“Indy 500 will be a scene next year. As well as the Coke 600. Good luck

“I’m just sad for the race fan in me that loved watching three Crown Jewels on the same day.

“But instead we’ve decided to compete with each other instead of just enjoy pure motorsport.

“Anyway, that is all.”

Formula 1 commentator turned lead IndyCar race caller Will Buxton shared his frustrations.

“Solid F1 calendar for 26 but a shame the Monaco/500 clash has become a Canada/500 clash,” he wrote.

“Know a heap of F1 folks who, aware the Monaco clash was being removed, were hoping to back an Indy 500 visit onto attending the Canadian GP next year, but that’ll have to wait.”

Whether one impacts the other remains to be seen. It’s perhaps particularly egregious given that both races will be held in North America.

The Indianapolis 500 isn’t the only event likely to clash with Formula 1. As yet, FIA World Endurance Championship organisers have not yet released their calendar for 2026, though the early read is that Barcelona will likely clash with the 24 Hours of Le Mans.