Stroll was involved in a first-lap incident with the Brazilian, which ended Bortoleto’s race. While the stewards took no action, Colapinto publicly blamed Stroll for the collision.

“Stroll is always taking people out, he’s not looking in the mirrors,” Colapinto said after the race in Brazil.

“He put Gabriel in the wall, it’s what he does every time.”

When asked about the comments, Stroll did not hold back.

“I heard about it, yeah. I don’t know, maybe he’s frustrated and angry with life,” the Canadian told media in Las Vegas.

“I don’t know how many points he has in the championship. How many?”

Upon learning Colapinto has yet to score a point this season, Stroll replied: “He should probably focus on his own things and try and score some points sometime this year.”

The Aston Martin driver stressed he had already cleared the air with Bortoleto and said the criticism did not come as a surprise.

“It was racing, I didn’t get a penalty in Brazil for anything,” Stroll said.

“I spoke with Gabriel afterward. It was racing. Franco should focus on scoring a point.

“I’m not surprised, maybe like I said, he’s frustrated with his season, not where he wants to be and needs to speak about things that are irrelevant.

“My advice to him would be maybe to focus on his own thing and maybe score a point this year.”

Bortoleto described the incident as a racing mishap, noting Stroll has generally been fair in past battles.

“I think it’s a racing incident,” the Brazilian said.

“Obviously, if he had given a bit more space, I would have done the corner, and probably overtaken him because he had worse tyres than I had. But again, it’s a racing incident.

“He didn’t do it on purpose, I’m sure. Every time I fight with him, he’s fair with me.

“So it’s just racing.”