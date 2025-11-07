Stroll has raced with Aston Martin and its predecessor Racing Point since 2019, during which time he worked alongside Drugovich, who joined as the team’s reserve after winning the 2021 F2 title.

The Brazilian told the Na Ponta dos Dedos podcast this week that Stroll had been considering stepping away from the sport two seasons ago.

“I renewed with them for 2024 and 2025, and there were talks of me taking over in 2024, even with the team boss,” Drugovich explained.

“There came a time when other drivers were, perhaps, not wanting to continue.

“It was really a time that didn’t work out for me to enter in 2023, but at the end of 2023, it was very clear that maybe it would work out to enter 2024.

“That’s when people seemed to start shaking things up, they were going to have an opportunity, and they put the contract in front of me to renew for 2024 and 2025.

“I said, ‘I’m in the right place, at the right time, let’s go.’ It seemed the right time, and I think it went much closer than everyone thought it would.

“It was really very close to Lance himself, maybe not continuing in 2024.

“They put the contract in front of me again for me to renew, because it’s going to happen and everything, and it turned out that it didn’t work out.

“It is what it is, there’s not much for me to cry about right now.”

When asked about Drugovich’s claims during Thursday’s FIA press conference in Sao Paulo, Stroll replied simply: “Fake news.” He declined to elaborate further.

Rumours about Stroll’s potential departure have circulated previously, including suggestions from a Brazilian commentator during the Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort that the Canadian had asked to quit Aston Martin.

At the time, Stroll brushed off the speculation.

“I had no plans on doing that,” he said.

“Not sure where that came from. I guess he needed something to say! I had no plans on it.”

The Canadian remains on a rolling contract with Aston Martin covering the 2024 and 2025 seasons and is expected to continue in F1 for 2026.