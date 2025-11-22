George Russell topped a mixed-condition final practice in Las Vegas with a 1m34.054s, edging Max Verstappen by 0.227s after the Red Bull driver lost time with a late lock-up and traffic on his final push lap.

Alex Albon and Isack Hadjar followed in third and fourth, with Lewis Hamilton fifth after a close call with Liam Lawson. Kimi Antonelli, Lawson, Lance Stroll, Fernando Alonso and Pierre Gasly completed the top ten.

McLaren ended the session slowest after late sensor issues prevented Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri from setting representative laps, despite strong pace earlier. Multiple drivers ran off in the slippery conditions, including Hamilton, Albon and Verstappen.

Qualifying begins at 8pm local time (3pm AEDT).