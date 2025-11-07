The seven-time world champion was left frustrated after being handed a 10-second penalty for cutting across the grass at Turn 4, just seconds after rival Max Verstappen had run wide at Turn 2 with no repercussions.

Hamilton argued that the inconsistent application of rules is affecting race results and careers.

“Not particularly, there isn’t any clarity,” Hamilton told media ahead of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix when asked if he had received an explanation from the FIA.

“I think that’s probably part of the big issue of transparency and accountability, and also the secrecy of decisions made in the background.

“It’s something that definitely needs to be tackled. That’s probably something that needs to be done in the background, I would imagine.”

The Ferrari driver stressed the wider implications of such decisions, noting they can shape careers and decide championship outcomes.

“I don’t know if they’re aware of the weight of their decisions,” he said.

“They ultimately steer careers – and can decide results of championships, as you’ve seen in the past.

“So some work needs to be done there I’m sure.”

Hamilton was not alone in questioning the FIA’s rulings. Fernando Alonso raised concerns about rivals gaining positions without penalty.

“In Sainte Devote, in the first corner of Monaco, there is never any problem,” Alonso said.

“We all go through that corner where there is a wall and then everyone was cutting.

“The one year I just don’t brake for Turn 1 [in Sochi], I was P3 at the exit of the corner and, for the following year, it was not allowed.

“So it will be [illegal] for ’27 because if I do it in ’26, they will only change Mexico for ’27.”

Mercedes driver George Russell, who was caught behind those who had cut the corner, admitted he was “very, very surprised to see those drivers get away without penalty.”

Russell added that the Turn 2/3 complex in Mexico may require a complete redesign to make racing fairer.

“I personally don’t like that corner at all. I don’t think it’s good for racing,” he added.

Hamilton heads into the Sao Paulo Grand Prix still chasing his first podium for Ferrari and sits sixth in the drivers’ championship.