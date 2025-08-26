The seven-time world champion, who described himself as “absolutely useless” during a torrid qualifying session at the Hungaroring, returned to social media during the summer break with a message of reflection and persistence.

“I’m always so grateful for this time, for the opportunity to rest and recharge,” Hamilton wrote on Instagram. “There’s a lot I’ve been meditating on.

“Every one of us is up against so much, both individually and globally. It’s so important that we embrace the light of truth and love and take care of ourselves so that we can better take care of others.

“We can’t look away. We have to keep going, even when it’s difficult.”

The words come after a weekend in Budapest that laid bare Hamilton’s struggles since his high-profile switch to Ferrari.

Knocked out in Q2 while teammate Charles Leclerc stormed to pole, Hamilton cut a dejected figure and offered one of the harshest assessments of his career.

“I’m useless, absolutely useless,” he told Sky Sports, adding that Ferrari “probably need to change driver.”

The race brought little respite. He finished 12th, failing to score points for only the second time this season and clashing with Max Verstappen in the midfield.

Leclerc, meanwhile, narrowly missed the podium despite a late-race chassis issue, highlighting the contrast between the two Ferrari drivers in 2025.

Hamilton, now 40, has yet to appear on a grand prix podium this season, with his best results limited to three fourth places at Imola, Austria and Silverstone.

His only silverware came in April’s Chinese Grand Prix sprint, which he won from sprint pole. He sits sixth in the drivers’ standings, 42 points adrift of Leclerc, who has five podiums to his name.

The run has made Hungary a flashpoint in a season where Hamilton has openly admitted the challenges of adapting to Ferrari’s culture and car.

“This one’s definitely been the most intense one, I would say, just from a work perspective, integrating into a new culture and into a new team,” he said ahead of the weekend.

“It’s not gone smoothly in all areas, and it’s been a real battle.”

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur moved quickly to cool speculation about Hamilton’s mindset, insisting his frustration should not be mistaken for disinterest.

“I don’t need to motivate him, honestly. He’s frustrated, but not demotivated. It’s a completely different story,” Vasseur said.

Hamilton will aim to bounce back at this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix, one of only two circuits on the current calendar where he has never stood on the podium.