The FIA investigation concluded that while Hamilton did reduce his speed compared with practice sessions, the reduction was not considered “significant” enough under rules designed to protect personnel on the grid and in the pit lane.

Normally, such an infringement could carry a 10-place grid drop, but mitigating factors — including Hamilton’s attempt to lift and brake earlier — led stewards to impose a five-place penalty.

In addition, the seven-time world champion received two penalty points on his Super Licence.

The sanction capped a difficult weekend for Hamilton. He was running in the top 10 in the race when light rain contributed to him losing control at Turn 3, sliding into the barriers and retiring immediately.

Reflecting on the crash, he said: “It just took me by complete surprise, what just happened there. I lost the rear-end up the bank, and that was it.”

The retirement extended Hamilton’s podiumless streak since joining Ferrari to 15 races, a run he described as “painful” despite signs of progress over the weekend.

“Apart from that, it’s been a really solid weekend, and we made lots of… I felt like I made progress, just overall approach and everything,” he said.

“Very unusual to not finish a race and to go out so early, it’s definitely not great but it is what it is.”

Ferrari’s troubles continued later in the race when Charles Leclerc collided with Mercedes rookie Kimi Antonelli at the same corner, marking the team’s first double-DNF since the Canadian Grand Prix last season.

With George Russell finishing fourth for Mercedes, Ferrari’s advantage over the Brackley-based squad in second place in the constructors’ championship was cut to 12 points ahead of this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix.

Elsewhere, Max Verstappen and Lando Norris were noted by stewards for potential delta time violations before the race but escaped penalties.