Lawson cut a dejected figure in the paddock after he qualified last for today’s Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai.

It followed a similarly disappointing performance in Sprint Qualifying on Friday where he was also slowest of the 20 runners.

He moved forward to 14th in the 19-lap Sprint but that offered no consolation to the New Zealander.

“It’s great that we’re moving forward, but I’m in a Red Bull. Finishing 14th is not really acceptable,” he insisted.

Lawson finds himself in a difficult spot.

After a disappointing weekend in Melbourne and a similarly rough performance in China thus far, the pressure is beginning to mount.

By contrast, Max Verstappen was third in the Sprint on Saturday and was just eight-tenths away from victory in last weekend’s Australian Grand Prix.

Lawson was drafted into the team this season as replacement for Sergio Perez who struggled to consistently deliver points last season – that lack of contribution costing Red Bull last year’s constructors’ championship.

While Lawson will be afforded some time to find his feet with the Red Bull, there remains an underlying expectation to deliver.

But there is a natural conflict between the team having patience with Lawson and its desire for results, placing huge pressure on the 23-year-old to deliver in the very short term.

It’s a something he is acutely aware of.

“It’s just a small window,” Lawson said of the Red Bull RB21.

“It’s just hard. It’s hard to drive, it’s hard to get in that window.

“I’d love to say that with time that’ll come. I just don’t really have time to do that.

“It’s just something I need to get on top of.”

Heaping further pressure on Lawson is the fact the Racing Bulls has proved to be a capable car.

F1 rookie Isack Hadjar has qualified seventh fastest for today’s race, with teammate Yuki Tsunoda starting ninth.

Lawson was given the nod over Tsunoda for the Red Bull drive as there was little between the pair during their time together last season.

Given their gulf in experience, logic followed that there is a higher performance ceiling with Lawson.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the New Zealander reinforced the belief that, in time he can get on top of the car.

“It’s just time. Unfortunately, I don’t really have time,” he confessed.

“It’s one of those things that… to drive a Formula 1 car, it takes 100 percent confidence in what you’re doing.

“It’s not that I don’t feel confident, but the window is so small that right now I just seem to miss it,” he added.

“It’s that that I just need to get a handle on.

“I don’t know how else to put it, really. It’s just not good enough.”

A strong result in the Chinese Grand Prix would do much to release the pressure ahead of F1 travelling to Suzuka for Round 3.

The Japanese GP venue is one Lawson knows well given his time in Super Formula.

It is also a traditional race weekend, with three hours of practice before qualifying offering the chance to build into the event more steadily.

But before then comes today’s Chinese Grand Prix, which begins at 18:00 AEDT.