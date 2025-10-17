Marko told Austrian publication Kleine Zeitung that the final decision on both Red Bull and Racing Bulls rosters will be made after the trip to Mexico on October 25-27

It comes as the organisation looks to lock in its plans ahead of F1’s new regulations.

“We’ll make our decision after Mexico,” the 82-year-old said.

Lawson remains one of several drivers under consideration alongside Yuki Tsunoda and rookie Isack Hadjar.

The Frenchman already has a contract for 2026, although it has yet to be determined whether he will remain with Racing Bulls or step up to the senior team.

“Isack has established himself and is currently enjoying his situation,” Marko said. “He’s achieved incredible things.”

For Lawson, that timeline adds extra weight to the next two rounds in Austin and Mexico City.

The New Zealander has rebuilt momentum since re-joining Racing Bulls earlier this year, scoring points in four of the past eight races, including a career-best fifth in Azerbaijan.

Speaking ahead of the United States Grand Prix, Lawson said his approach remains the same despite the looming decision.

“It’s as important as any other weekend, honestly,” Lawson said of the race in Austin.

“The sport moves very fast. As much as you have good race weekends, I think people in F1 have very short memories.

“It’s about trying to keep that consistency across the board. They [the next two weekends] are important, but so is every weekend in F1.”

The 23-year-old insists that speculation over his future is out of his hands.

“It’s something that I don’t make the decision on,” he said.

“I’ll find out more when the decision is closer to being made. Right now, I think the task is very simple for all of us. It’s to perform.

“So that’s just what I’m focused on.”

There remains the imminent threat of Red Bull junior Arvid Lindblad, although he has only been good enough for seventh in the F2 drivers’ championship with two rounds remaining at Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

One driver not in the mix for 2026 is former McLaren junior Alex Dunne, who Red Bull flagged an interest in.

Lawson, who returned to the grid in Austin last year when he replaced Daniel Ricciardo, believes the upcoming run of familiar circuits could work in his favour.

With experience at several of the remaining venues, he hopes that track knowledge will help him deliver consistent results when it matters most.

“It’s tracks that I enjoy, tracks that I look forward to going to,” Lawson said.

“At the same time, I have to try and treat every weekend the same, which is what I do.

“So as much as I’m excited to be here, I’m looking forward to a track I very much enjoy driving.”

He added that his focus remains on maximising performance every session.

“I’ll enjoy it, the first few laps in practice and going into qualifying, especially when you’re in a position where the car is hooked up and you feel good — that’s obviously what we’re trying to achieve this weekend.

“And if we can do that, then I’m sure I’ll enjoy it.”

Having spent his entire junior and Formula 1 career within the Red Bull programme, Lawson says he has grown accustomed to the intensity and scrutiny that comes with the system.

“Honestly, it’s all I know,” he said.

“So it’s very hard for me to say whether it would be easier in a different [team].

“Red Bull is very unique in the way the programme has been, but it’s all I know.”