The four-time world champion confirmed he will line up in Saturday’s four-hour race at the legendary Nordschleife, sharing an Emil Frey Racing Ferrari 296 GT3 with British driver Chris Lulham.

The 27-year-old received his DMSB Nordschleife Permit Grade A earlier this month after contesting an NLS round in a Porsche Cayman GT4, a mandatory step to compete in GT3 machinery on the 25km circuit.

His rapid move from testing to racing comes just a week after winning the his second consecutive F1 race at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix and continues a busy September schedule.

“It is my passion to do these kinds of GT3 races too – I can’t wait,” Verstappen said. “I’m passionate about racing, also outside of Formula 1.

“Every lap at the Nordschleife is a different kind of experience. The atmosphere is also really good and there are a lot of endurance fans present.

“It’s my hobby to race in other categories than Formula 1.

Only 2 days to go! Win a trip to the GC500 or 5k cash! Winner drawn Friday! Click here to find out how.

“My dream is to eventually participate in the 24-hour race at the Nurburgring Nordschleife.”

Verstappen is expected to be in contention for overall victory despite his debut status.

The Dutchman has already tested a Ferrari 296 GT3 at the circuit, reportedly setting an eye-catching unofficial lap time while running under the pseudonym “Franz Hermann” earlier this year.

Lulham, a leading figure in Verstappen’s sim racing squad Team Redline, earned his own permit alongside Verstappen and is also in his first season of GT competition.

He arrives in Germany fresh from clinching the Gold Class title in the GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup finale in Valencia.

The Nurburgring outing adds another chapter to Verstappen’s growing endurance ambitions.

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko recently confirmed the team supports Verstappen’s GT exploits, with the driver eyeing a potential entry in the 2026 Nurburgring 24 Hours.

“He sees also how passionate I am about it and what I’m doing for it,” Verstappen said of Marko’s backing. “He has raced himself in endurance, so it’s easy to relate.”

This weekend’s race marks Verstappen’s first opportunity to officially compete on the fearsome 20.8km Nordschleife in top-class GT3 machinery, with a large crowd expected to watch the F1 star tackle the “Green Hell.”