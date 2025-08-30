Cadillac confirmed earlier this week that Perez and Bottas will spearhead its debut F1 campaign, ending a year out of the sport for both.

The move has been one of the most anticipated signings of the season, ending speculation over how the American squad would approach its first driver line-up.

Verstappen, who partnered Perez at Red Bull from 2021 to 2024, revealed he had messaged his former teammate after the announcement.

“When I saw the news come out, I sent a message to him. Of course [I’m] very happy for him that he got a seat,” Verstappen said. “He’s a great guy and we always got along very well, so I’m happy to see him back on the grid.

“How he’s going to perform I think will also depend on how good the car is going to be, so it’s a bit difficult to say at the moment. But it’s a new opportunity and I’m sure he’s very excited for it.”

Perez was left without a seat for 2025 after his Red Bull exit at the end of last year, but Verstappen believes the 35-year-old is well placed to make a strong comeback.

“It’s a fresh start now,” he added. “From his side, one half [of a season] or a season doesn’t define what you can do.

“I think he’s also quite easy in [his approach to] that – some people maybe dwell on it a bit more, but for Checo it’s a new start, [he’ll be] excited, and new cars also.

“And he has shown a lot of great things even before he got to Red Bull [and] during the Red Bull times. He just needs to go in there, enjoy it again and have a good time.”

Verstappen also underlined the benefit of Perez’s varied career path.

“He has driven for a lot of different teams, so he knows a lot of things about how teams work.

“Every single team works a little bit in a different way, so that’s already I think a very interesting trait, that sometimes it’s nice to understand what people are good at or what some are worse at – that’s how it goes.”

Other drivers shared Verstappen’s excitement over the return of Perez and Bottas, with Fernando Alonso highlighting the importance of Cadillac prioritising experience over youth for its entry season.

“It brings for sure some good things in the way that you understand the cars, you understand the needs,” the two-time World Champion said. “They both have been working with top teams. Valtteri and Mercedes, Checo and Red Bull, so they know the philosophy that you need to apply every weekend to stay at the top.

“I think for a new team, for sure, they bring some great experience and some great value. I’m happy for them, happy to welcome them again on the grid and have fun next year.”

Alpine’s Pierre Gasly hailed their return as a boost for F1 as a whole.

“I think it’s amazing for the sport. They are two amazing characters, very successful F1 drivers and being very much part of it over the last 10 years,” Gasly said.

“Getting race wins, fighting for podiums, and they are two unique characters in their personalities. I think it’s great to have them both back in the paddock and I’m sure they’ll add good spice to the racing.”

Williams driver Alex Albon – who himself returned to the grid in 2022 after a season out – stressed the challenge of re-adapting but suggested Perez and Bottas’ experience would prove crucial.

“I would say one of the benefits to my year – and I think also to Checo and Valtteri’s year – is the regulation reset, so you don’t get the drivers carrying the experience of the last few years in that car regulation, and then it’s a bit more of a level playing field when you return,” he said.

“We’re in slightly different positions because they have a lot of experience, so they could probably get away with not doing anything [in their year off] … I don’t think with their experience they’ve missed out on much, but I think they’ll fall into things pretty quickly.”

Cadillac will make its debut on the F1 grid at the Australian Grand Prix in March next year.