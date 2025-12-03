Fornaroli, who sealed the 2025 F2 title in Qatar, joins the program on the back of a breakout two-year surge that also delivered the 2024 Formula 3 crown.

The 20-year-old Italian became only the third driver to secure consecutive F3 and F2 titles, following Oscar Piastri and Gabriel Bortoleto. McLaren confirmed he will take on a test and development role within its F1 structure.

His rapid ascent had drawn increasing attention in the paddock this season, particularly given he achieved four wins and five podiums across his title-winning campaign but had not yet been aligned with an F1 organisation. McLaren’s move ends that wait and places him directly on an F1-facing pathway.

“I’m incredibly proud to be joining the McLaren Driver Development Programme after another successful year on track,” Fornaroli said.

“Winning both the FIA Formula 3 and Formula 2 titles has been an important step in my journey, and I’m motivated to take the next step in my development through the programme as I work toward my ultimate goal of racing at the highest level.

“I’m very grateful to McLaren for this opportunity, and to everyone who has supported me throughout my career so far.

“I can’t wait to get started and work closely with the rest of the team.”

Verschoor, currently third in the F2 standings heading into the Abu Dhabi finale, also joins the roster. The 24-year-old Dutchman, a former Red Bull junior, brings extensive experience from five seasons of F2 and a notable Macau Grand Prix victory in 2019.

“I’m delighted to be part of the McLaren Driver Development Program,” he said.

“It’s a special moment, and I’m grateful for McLaren’s support in allowing me to continue my development within the programme.

“I’m excited to get going and work hard with the team in the coming months.”

Costoya, meanwhile, represents McLaren’s longer-term investment.

The 15-year-old Spaniard has been one of the standout talents in international karting, winning the 2025 FIA Karting European Championship following earlier vice-champion honours in both the 2023 world and 2024 European karting titles.

He will step into single-seaters for the first time in the 2026 F4 Middle East Championship at Yas Marina.

“I am very excited to join the McLaren Driver Development Program and become part of their talent pipeline,” Costoya said.

“It is great to get the team’s support and be in an environment that is known for developing great drivers.

“My thanks go to the McLaren team for this great opportunity.”

The trio’s arrival follows a period of reshuffling within McLaren’s junior structure, which saw several notable departures earlier this year, including the unexpected exit of F2 rookie Alex Dunne, as well as the departures of Martinius Stenshorne and long-time McLaren protégé Ugo Ugochukwu.

Their additions restore depth to a program that now features nine drivers across McLaren’s F1, IndyCar and forthcoming World Endurance Championship operations, a group that includes Pato O’Ward, Dries van Langendonck, Ella Lloyd, Matteo De Palo, Ella Stevens and Ella Hakkinen.

Alessandro Alunni Bravi, McLaren Racing’s Chief Business Affairs Officer, said the new signings underline the team’s commitment to strengthening its long-term driver pathway.

“McLaren Racing are delighted to welcome two of Formula 2’s current leading drivers in this year’s Champion Leonardo Fornaroli and former Championship contender and fellow front-runner Richard Verschoor, as well as proven karting champion, Christian Costoya,” he said.

“All three talented drivers have shown great race craft with multiple wins this season.”

He added that developing young talent remains central to McLaren’s multi-series ambitions.

“It is a key priority that we continue to develop our talent pipeline to provide options for all of our expanding racing teams.”