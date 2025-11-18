Hakkinen joins the McLaren Driver Development Programme as its youngest member, arriving off the back of a strong karting record that includes a major international victory at the 2024 Champions of the Future Academy event in Cremona.

She will prepare for her first single-seater tests ahead of an expected 2027 F1 Academy debut.

“I am really pleased to be joining the McLaren Driver Development Program,” she said.

“It’s an exciting prospect to be working with the team and learning from everyone. I look forward to seeing my progress over the years to come; it’s going to be fun.”

Her signing also brings the Hakkinen name back to McLaren, the team with which her father won the 1998 and 1999 F1 titles.

The expansion also includes 19-year-old Ella Stevens joining both the driver development program and McLaren’s second F1 Academy entry for 2026.

Stevens arrives after finishing vice-champion in the 2025 British KZ2 Karting Championship and remains the only woman to win in the UK’s premier karting class.

She also topped the timesheets at the inaugural F1 Academy rookie test in September.

She will race under the McLaren Oxagon banner, run by Rodin Motorsport in partnership with long-term McLaren collaborator NEOM.

Stevens said the move marks a major moment in her career.

“I’m super excited to join the McLaren driver development program,” she said.

“It’s a really big milestone in my career, and it’s great to be joining a team that put so much focus on development.”

Current F1 Academy driver Ella Lloyd will remain with McLaren for a second season. The Welsh driver sits third in the 2025 standings with one win and four further podiums ahead of the Las Vegas finale.

“It’s brilliant to be continuing my F1 Academy journey with McLaren Racing and Rodin Motorsport,” Lloyd said.

“It’s great that we can build on what we’ve achieved this year so that we can go for the championship in 2026.

“Thank you to the papaya family for all of their support.”

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown said the expansion is a meaningful step in the team’s long-term commitment to increasing female participation.

“While I recognise that more remains to be done to increase female representation in motorsport, I’m immensely proud of the progress we’ve made in this space,” Brown said.

“To now have three talented young female drivers in our Driver Development Programme is really exciting, and I cannot wait to see them hit the track.”