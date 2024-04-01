Ella Hakkinen – daughter of double Formula 1 World Champion, Mika – has taken her first major international karting win at the Champions of the Future Academy in Cremona, winning the Junior category after Australian, James Anagnostiadis was delivered a post-race penalty.

Anagnostiadis drove the race of his career to take a convincing win, however the early race shuffling saw his nosecone drop down, which brought a five second penalty to him, dropping him to third. He secured second in the Championship, some 27 points behind Saturday winner Kacper Rajpold. Earlier, James took the opening heat of the day in the wet.

Hakkinen had been quick since taking ownership of the Kart Republic control chassis on Saturday and the Sunday win was just desserts after some tough racing throughout the weekend.

Continuing the girls’ dominance in Senior racing was Luna Fluxa. The Spanish Mercedes-AMG/F1 Academy Discover Your Drive scholar doubled up from Saturday’s victory, taking a nine second win in the final.

PLATINUM PARTNERS

She didn’t finish heat one in the horrendously wet conditions, however by the time the final came, drivers were able to strap on a fresh set of VEGA slicks and she made the most of it taking a nine second win.

Melbourne racer, Pip Casabene continued his consistency from Race Day one finishing with another second placed finish. Heats didn’t go the Australian Champion’s way and he dropped to third on the Championship pointscore.

Loclan Hennock finished 14th after getting a five second post race penalty, which was a common theme for the remaining Australians in the Senior field. Charlotte Page was 18th – she didn’t finish heat two after gambling on slicks for a drying racetrack – Isaac Demellweek didn’t finish and Romeo Nasr was disqualified for a technical infringement after running solidly inside the top 10 for the majority of the final.

Italian, Alessandro Truchot’s good form continued in Mini taking a 0.017 second win over Belgian, Priam Bruno and assuming the Championship lead. Saturday winner, Albert Tamm finished third.

Koda Singh was the best of the Australians in 17th, Oskar Hennock finished 19th and Oscar Singh didn’t finish.

The next round of the Champions of the Future Academy will take place in Valencia, Spain over the weekend of May 10-12.

AUSSIE WATCH:

MINI 60

17th Koda Singh

19th Oskar Hennock

DNF Oscar Singh

OK-N JUNIOR

3rd James Anagnostiadis

24th Sujana Dandu

25th Sanjana Dandu

OK-N SENIOR

2nd Pip Casabene

14th Loclan Hennock

18th Charlotte Page

DNF Isaac Demellweek

DQ Romeo Nasr

ON-DEMAND: FULL RACE DAY STREAM: