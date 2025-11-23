Both drivers finished in the points — Norris second, Piastri fourth — but post-race checks revealed the rear skids on their cars were worn below the minimum 9mm thickness required by regulations.

FIA Technical Delegate Jo Bauer confirmed the issue via a statement: “The skid wear of car numbers 81 and 04 was checked. The rearmost skid was measured on both cars according to the team’s legality documents submission in accordance with TD039 M, item 1.2 b) i).

“The measured thickness was less than 9 mm on both cars, which is the minimum thickness required by TR Article 3.5.9 e). I am referring this matter to the stewards for their consideration.”

The potential disqualifications would be a massive shake-up for the championship. Norris currently leads the standings on 408 points, with Piastri on 378 and Verstappen 366.

If both McLarens are stripped of their Vegas points, the leaderboard would tighten to Norris 390, Piastri 366, and Verstappen 366, separating the top three by just 24 points with 58 still up for grabs.