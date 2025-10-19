The team’s chances of extending their championship advantage vanished almost immediately when Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris collided after being caught in a chain reaction sparked by Nico Hulkenberg’s Sauber at Turn 1.

The incident left both McLarens with terminal damage, ending their Sprints before either had completed a single lap.

“That was terrible,” Brown told Sky Sports F1.

“Neither of our drivers were to blame there. Some amateur hour driving. Some drivers up there at the front whacked our two guys.

“Clearly Nico drove into Oscar and he had no business being where he was. He went into his left rear tyre.”

While both cars suffered significant suspension damage, Brown said early inspections suggested the damage was “relatively easy to fix” ahead of Sunday’s Grand Prix.

Team Principal Andrea Stella echoed Brown’s frustration, also taking aim at Hulkenberg and questioning the judgment of “experienced drivers” involved in the Turn 1 pile-up.

“We are disappointed that we didn’t have the possibility to race today,” Stella said.

“It’s surprising that some drivers with a lot of experience don’t act with just more prudence.

“Just more prudence, go through the first corner, make sure you don’t damage competitors and then carry on.”

He stressed the incident was avoidable, even in the shorter Sprint format.

“I don’t talk about mal intent,” Stella added.

“I’m just talking about prudence. Especially when you are in such a position which was very good for some of these experienced drivers.

“I think a little bit more prudence would have been good for everyone.”

Norris, who started on the front row, admitted he had no explanation for what happened.

“No idea, I just got hit. Like what else was I meant to do? I just got hit, I got taken out, so not a lot I could have done,” he said.

Piastri, who briefly continued before retiring with suspension damage, was equally disappointed after what had been a strong getaway.

“I’ve not seen the incident from the TV cameras, but obviously I had a pretty good start and we both went pretty deep into Turn 1. I tried to cut back and got a hit,” he said.

“So yeah, obviously not a great way to start the day.

The double retirement cost both McLaren drivers valuable points in the drivers’ championship, with Verstappen’s victory moving him to within 55 points of Piastri and 33 points of Norris.